Quiz: Can You Name These Forgotten Movie Sequels?

There have been some excellent movies that have remained standalone, and sometimes that’s the best. They may have ended up with sequels decades later, such as Top Gun, and sometimes, those sequels end up much better than expected. Then there are others that you think remained one-and-done movies, only to realize that they had lesser-known follow-ups. How well do you remember the movies of the past?
How did you do? If you got 100% on this quiz, we’re impressed. There were some movie sequels that we had no idea about until looking into the research. This is one quiz to share with friends to see just how well you all do, and then you may want to check out just how terrible the sequels are!
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The Worst Movie Sequels of All Time
We were a little difficult with some of the titles on the quiz. You see, everyone remembers that there was a Jaws 2 out there. However, it’s not the sequel that’s forgotten about—it’s just the sequel we wish never happened. You’ll even remember that there was a third movie, and yes, it was in the 1980s style of 3D that just didn’t work.
However, do you remember the 1987 sequel? Probably not! Jaws: The Revenge was directed by Joseph Sargent, and it is considered to be one of the worst movies ever made. Not just in terms of sequels, but in terms of movies as a whole! There’s a reason people forget about it.
How about Son of the Mask? While The Mask was a lot of fun, the follow-up just couldn’t match the charm. This is a case of when you make something perfect, just leave it. Not everything needs a sequel, and if it’s going to get a sequel, wait until the script is on point. Son of the Mask wasn’t it.
The Mask wasn’t the only movie of its time that should have remained a standalone. The Blair Witch Project captured viewers with the found footage style of filming. So, tell me why Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2, that entire style of filming was forgotten about? Instead, the movie opted for a meta-horror approach.
Then there are sequels that ruin the mythology of the original movie. Highlander II: The Quickening did that, completely ret-conning the entire plot and changing the lore. There were “apology” re-edits released, but the damage was already done. Instead, everyone should have just moved on.
If you love testing your movie knowledge, we have regular quizzes that you can have fun with. Check out the Mental Floss quiz page daily and bookmark it for the future!