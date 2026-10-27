Quiz: Can You Name the ‘Friends’ Episode From One Chandler Bing Quote?

How well do you remember Friends? You can name the episode from an iconic moment, or you can match the quote to the character. What about matching the quote to the episode? We have eight Chandler Bing quotes, and we want you to tell us which episode they appeared in.
How did you do? If you got all eight correct, we’re impressed, and you’re definitely a true Friends expert. Why not share the quiz with your friends and see how they do? Whether you got some questions wrong or all of them right, you’ve got the perfect excuse to stream all episodes once more.
Most Memorable Chandler Bing Moments
There have been some standout Chandler moments throughout the 10 seasons of Friends. This was a character who started off as a fool, the joker of the group, but turned into one of the smartest and most compassionate members. He brought the sarcasm when it was needed, but he was also quick to defend or comfort those who needed it.
One of his most memorable moments came during the fourth season of the series. Titled “The One with the Embryos,” Chandler found himself in a high-stakes trivia contest that would give him the chance to win Monica and Rachel’s apartment. It’s one of the scenes from all 10 seasons that everyone can remember, especially the way he proved just how much he knew—not just in general, but about the friendship group. He paid attention, and that’s what made us love him more.
Then there was “The One with All the Rugby,” when we got to see just how far Chandler would go not to break someone’s heart. Apart from Monica, the relationship that stands out the most was the one with Janice. As he realized he needed to break up with her, he couldn’t do it, and he invented an entire transfer to Yemen just to avoid her.
Eventually, he had no choice but to actually get on the plane, giving us a look at just how neurotic he could be, and it should have been the first sign he was perfect for Monica.
Speaking of his relationship with Monica, that one-night “mistake” turned into a full-fledged romance. In fact, Matthew Perry was so supportive of the relationship and understood his character so well that he refused to do a storyline where Chandler cheated.
Chandler overcame his lifelong fear of commitment with Monica, leading to one of his best moments: the proposal.
Do you love to put your TV knowledge to the test? Make sure you bookmark the Mental Floss quiz page, where we deliver new challenges on a variety of different topics every day.