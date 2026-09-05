Quiz: How Quickly Can You Name the One-Word ‘90s Movie Title?

If you consider yourself a film buff, then you know all about movies of the 1990s. Some of the best movies of all time came from this decade, when complex antiheroes were on the rise and independent movies became more mainstream. Put your knowledge to the test with the quiz below, in which you’ll choose the one-word movie title based on the definition. What makes it more difficult is that you’ve got a two-minute time limit. Good luck!

Were you able to get all 15 movies correct in less than two minutes? They were all pretty straightforward, but having that time limit creates so much more pressure. If you got a high score, be sure to share the quiz with your movie-obsessed friends to see how they do.

From dramas and romances to comedies and horror, the 1990s had a little bit of everything when it came to movies. Looking back, it’s hard to pick a favorite (or even a few!) because there were just so many classics to come out of the decade. That said, each state does have their favorite ‘90s movie, and the results, as reported by iHeart, probably won’t surprise you. Check out the data from Frontier Bundles below, mapped for easy viewing.

Most Popular ‘90s Movie in Every State

Your State’s Favorite ‘90s Movie | Frontier Bundles/iHeart Radio

By far, Titanic is the most popular ‘90s movie across the country, with nine states calling the 1997 James Cameron historical drama their favorite. Starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, the film is one of the most popular ever, currently ranking No. 6 on the list of highest-grossing movies of all time at the worldwide box office. It won 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director.

In second-place is Men in Black, winning over six states. The 1997 Barry Sonnenfeld sci-fi comedy is a classic fun and easy watch, making it an understandable favorite. Then there’s Saving Private Ryan with five states, the 1998 Steven Spielberg movie about World War II. It won five Academy Awards, including Best Director.

Next up is a tie for Toy Story 2 and Forrest Gump, which both won out in four states. Funny enough, both movies star Tom Hanks. The Disney sequel was released in 1999 from director John Lasseter, continuing the story of Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and gang, while Forrest Gump was released in 1994 from director Robert Zemeckis. The latter won six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Director.

Home Alone and Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me both scored two states each, and the remaining most popular ‘90s movies across the country snagged one state each. They include: Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Armageddon, Independence Day, Jurassic Park, The Lion King, Twister, Mrs. Doubtfire, Star Wars: Episode I The Phantom Menace, and Ghost.

What is your favorite ‘90s movie?