Quiz: How Fast Can You Name the Sitcom From the Family Pet?

There are some characters on TV that live dearly in our hearts, and any sort of animal usually lands in that category. When it comes to sitcoms, we also have the benefit of knowing that nothing bad will happen, and that means we feel like we can love them even more. But how well do you know them? Can you name the sitcom based on the family pet? We have a quiz for that!

&amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;gt;Salem&amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘The Munsters’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘The Addams Family’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘Bewitched’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;gt;Stella&amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘The Middle’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘Malcolm in the Middle’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘Modern Family’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘The Office’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;gt;Spot&amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘The Addams Family’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘The Munsters’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘Dinosaurs’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘Miami Vice’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;gt;Santa’s Little Helper&amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘The Simpsons’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘Family Guy’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘The Great North’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘American Dad!’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;gt;Klaus&amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘Family Guy’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘Bob’s Burgers’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘Rick &amp;amp;amp;amp; Morty’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘American Dad!’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;gt;Astro&amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘Malcolm in the Middle’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘The Simpsons’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘The Jetsons’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘Dreyfus’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;gt;Kitty Kat&amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘The Munsters’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘I Love Lucy’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘The Addams Family’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;gt;Comet&amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘The Jetsons’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘Full House’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘The Brady Bunch’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘Happy Days’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;gt;

So, how did you do? If you got all eight right, then you are definitely an animal lover and true TV fan. Don't forget to share this with your friends to see how well they do, and if there are any that you got wrong, it's a great excuse to go back and watch!

More Sitcom Quizzes:

Most Memorable Family Pets on TV

The world of TV has some familiar creatures, and they have stolen our hearts over the years. When the Netflix adaptation of Sabrina came out, there were immediate questions about the titular character's familiar, Salem. Sure, it was based on the Archie comics, but we all fell in love with the sarcastic and opinionated Salem from Sabrina the Teenage Witch. Even if you're not a cat person, you wanted a Salem in your house!

We can go all the way back to the '60s and '70s for some of the best pets on TV. One of those was Tiger from The Brady Bunch, who certainly loved to cause some chaos, while showing us the loyalty that animals bring. Sadly, Tiger didn't stick around for too long, but that was due to behind-the-scenes losses, as the original Tiger dog died in real life. The memory stays with us.

In recent years, we got a lot of laughter and fun thanks to Stella on Modern Family. She is a clear Daddy's girl, and she loves to cause problems for Gloria, whether it's eating her shoes or finding something else mischievous to do. Stella brought relatability for many, because despite being a bit of a trouble-maker, she was always well loved and cared for, and Gloria still reluctantly had a soft spot for her.

Finally, who says that you have to be normal? Since when do cats and dogs become the only pets in the house? How about a pet dragon? That's exactly what the Munsters had, and Spot was the most lovable and hilarious addition to the show. We didn't even need to see the whole Spot to want him in our lives.

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