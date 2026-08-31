Quiz: Pick the Missing Word From These ‘90s Movie Titles Before Time’s Up

Are you obsessed with all things the ‘90s? We don’t blame you! Growing up as a ‘90s kid was truly an unmatched experience, and I feel nostalgia for that decade all the time. When it comes to the movies of the ‘90s, they were full of influential stories, from dramatic and compelling to hilarious and quotable. Think you know your stuff? Put that film expertise to the test by completing the quiz below, where you’ll get 90 movie titles to complete in under 10 minutes. Good luck!

Were you able to get a perfect score? Some of the titles were definitely harder than others, depending on how mainstream the movies were in the ‘90s.

Films like The Green Mile and American Beauty were two critically acclaimed titles of the time, while The Blair Witch Project and Jurassic Park were groundbreaking in their genres. Dazed and Confused and Wayne’s World were two comedy favorites, and Shawshank Redemption and Reservoir Dogs were some of the most iconic of the decade.

If you got all 90 correct, give yourself a pat on the back. You’re a true ‘90s movie expert!

Highest-Grossing Movies of the ‘90s

The ‘90s were a distinct decade for film. From bright colors to high energy, movies of every genre had a certain aesthetic. Comedies embraced silliness, from slapstick humor to teenage slacker stories, and horror became self-aware. Indie movies were also on the rise, bringing more experimental films to the mainstream.

Determining the best or the most popular movies of the 1990s is subjective, but if we look to the box office, the numbers paint a pretty clear picture of what people loved to watch at that time. Here are the top five highest-grossing movies of the decade at the worldwide box office.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in ‘Titanic’ | CBS Photo Archive/GettyImages

1. Titanic

If you’re familiar with box office numbers, then you shouldn’t be surprised to learn that Titanic is the film that made the most money in the ‘90s. Earning $2.26 billion at the global box office, the 1997 James Cameron classic currently sits at No. 6 on the list of the highest-grossing movies of all time. The heartbreaking romance drama, which is based on the real-life 1912 disaster, stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

2. Jurassic Park

Another classic ‘90s flick is 1993’s Jurassic Park, which spawned a whole franchise following the wildlife park of dinosaurs. The first film, directed by Steven Spielberg, earned $1.1 billion at the worldwide box office, and stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and other recognizable faces in the ensemble cast. The franchise now has seven full-length films.

3. Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace

The late ‘90s and early 2000s were all about the Star Wars prequels, so it’s no surprise one of the movies ends up on the list. The first in the trilogy, The Phantom Menace, was released in 1999 and grossed $1.04 billion at the worldwide box office. Introducing a whole new generation to George Lucas’s galaxy far, far away, the movie stars Ewan McGregor, Liam Neeson, Natalie Portman, Ian McDiarmid, Jake Lloyd, and Ahmed Best, with other recognizable actors like Samuel L. Jackson appearing.

4. The Lion King

It might be surprising to learn that The Lion King is not higher up on the list. The animated Disney movie dominated movie theaters when it was released in 1994, and led to multiple sequels and a live-action remake. It made $968.7 million at the box office, solidifying itself as one of the most successful animated Disney movies ever. Among the voice cast is James Earl Jones, Matthew Broderick, Moira Kelly, Jeremy Irons, Nathan Lane, Ernie Sabella, and others.

5. Independence Day

Rounding out the list is Independence Day, the 1996 sci-fi film directed by Roland Emmerich. Following a global alien attack, the movie earned $817.4 million at the worldwide box office. It stars Will Smith, Bill Pullman, Jeff Goldblum, Ethan Hawke, and other notable actors in its ensemble cast. A standalone sequel, Independence Day: Resurgence, was released in 2016 and was not near as successful.