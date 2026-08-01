Quiz: How Fast Can You Finish the '80s Song Titles?

The ‘80s were a memorable time for music. This decade is known for its big, reverb-soaked drum sounds, woozy synthesizers, and plenty of unforgettable hooks. Many of the songs in regular rotation during this era are still extremely popular today.

How well do you know your ‘80s music? Test your knowledge by picking the last word in the ‘80s hit song title below—and see how fast you can complete them all.

How many did you get? Are you an ‘80s music wizard, or is it time to pop in a time machine and return to the decade of glam metal, synth-pop, and big hair?

Regardless, you probably have at least one song in your head now that you haven’t heard in a while, so maybe it’s time to pull out those old records, put on your leg warmers, and take a stroll down memory lane.

The Biggest Hits of the ‘80s

The ‘80s saw a lot of major hits, but according to Billboard, the biggest song of the decade was Olivia Newton-John’s “Physical.” The song appeared on Newton-John’s 12th album, Physical, which was released in 1981, and went on to soundtrack many a workout video and power walk across the decade and beyond.

The title track spent 10 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, and made waves thanks to its controversial music video and suggestive lyrics, which resulted in it being banned. This undoubtedly only added to its popularity, though, and the song became an undeniable hit that will forever be associated with leotards and headbands.

The second-biggest song of the decade was Kim Carnes' “Bette Davis Eyes.” The song was originally released in 1974 by Jackie DeShannon, who co-wrote it with Donna Weiss. In 1981, Carnes' new version exploded onto the scene and became a mega-hit. It topped the Billboard Hot 100 for nine weeks and also won Record of the Year at the Grammys.

Following “Bette Davis Eyes” is “Endless Love.” The song is a collaboration between two musical giants, Diana Ross and Lionel Richie, and was one of the top-performing tracks in Motown history. It was written for the movie of the same name starring Brooke Shields, and spent nine weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

After “Endless Love” comes Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger,” that undeniably epic song of triumph and hyper-focus. Then came the Police’s “Every Breath You Take,” followed by Irene Cara’s “Flashdance…What a Feeling.” Next up is Queen’s “Another One Bites the Dust,” followed by Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson’s “Say Say Say” and Blondie’s “Call Me.” At number 10 is Kenny Rogers’ “Lady.”

Each of these songs represented a cultural moment, soundtracking countless memories. Today they’re nostalgic, but back then, they were undeniably electric.

The Biggest Artists of the ‘80s

Madonna on Stage in New York in the '80s | Bill Marino/GettyImages

The ‘80s were dominated by dazzling megastars whose cultural impact continues to reverberate. Michael Jackson, Madonna, Prince, and Whitney Houston topped the charts, while rockers (of vastly different genres) like Bruce Springsteen, Pat Benetar, and Metallica all filled arenas, and Phil Collins was constantly on the radio. At this time, music was fracturing into a wildly diverse array of genres, from new wave to post-punk, and hip-hop was making its way into the mainstream.

Most people listened to music in the ‘80s on vinyl records, cassette tapes, and the radio. MTV was also popular, leading to a boom in music videos. Overall, this was an influential and vibrant time for music—and many of the artists that dominated this decade remain undeniable music giants to this day. There was just something about the ‘80s, and it definitely had something to do with the largely catchy, energizing music and the magnetic superstars of this era.

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