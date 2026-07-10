Quiz: How Many Queen Songs Can You Identify From a Single Lyric?

Do you spend your days listening to Queen? Well, now is your time to prove your expertise. We have a quiz for you below, where we give you just one lyric from a song, and you need to name the track.
How did you do? If you did get all eight right, then we’re impressed. Don’t forget to share this quiz with your friends, as it’s a great chance to test their knowledge against yours and see who gets to be crowned the ultimate Queen fan!
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The Best Queen Songs, According to Fans
Of course, there are some Queen songs that stand out more than others, but what has made it to the top of the list when it comes to fans from around the world? Rolling Stone has a list based on a readers’ poll, and many of the songs won’t surprise you.
In fifth place, “Who Wants to Live Forever” kicks off the list, a track about the immortals and how they have to watch us all grow old and die. Who would even want to live forever when they have to go through that? It’s a haunting track that was written for the first Highlander movie and is now connected with the end of Freddie Mercury’s life.
The next track is one from the earlier days of the band. When Queen was putting together their 1976 LP, they had to follow up on the success of “Bohemian Rhapsody.” How could anyone do that? Well, Mercury certainly brought something that would get everyone singing and dancing along with “Somebody to Love.”
1978 saw the track that came third on the list. “Don’t Stop Me Now” continues to shine as a track for the masses, although it didn’t live up to expectations at the time. Did you know that it only peaked at No. 86 on the Billboard charts in the United States? You wouldn’t think it now, as it is one of the most popular Queen songs of all time.
The second-best according to fans may surprise you: “Fat Bottomed Girls.” Queen staged 65 models riding bicycles naked around Wimbledon Stadium a part of the marketing strategy for this one.
There is probably no need to name the best Queen song. We all know that “Bohemian Rhapsody” is at the top of the list thanks to how it completely changed the band—and changed music—at the time.
Love to see how much music trivia you remember? Don’t forget to check the Mental Floss quiz page for daily quizzes about music, TV, and much more.