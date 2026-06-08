Quiz: How Quickly Can You Name the Classic Rock Song From the Chorus?

The best rock music came from the 1970s and the 1980s. Classic rock brought many people together, and it remain some of the most popular music to this day. Just how well do you know the tracks when we just give you the chorus? Let’s see how fast you can name the songs.

&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;“Cause I’m as free as a bird nowAnd this bird you cannot changeOh-oh-oh-oh-ohAnd the bird you cannot changeAnd this bird you cannot changeLord knows I can’t change”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;“Free Bird”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;“Rocketman”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;“Hotel California”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;“Stairway to Heaven”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;“Woah, oh, ohSweet child of mineWoah, oh, oh, ohSweet love of mine”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;“Back in Black”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;“Sweet Child O’ Mine”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;“Purple Haze”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;“Imagine”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;“Sing with me, sing for the yearSing for the laughter and sing for the tearSing it with me, if it’s just for todayMaybe tomorrow, the good Lord will take you away”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;“Layla”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;“Life on Mars?”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;“Dream On”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;“In the jungle, welcome to the jungle (Ah, ah)Watch it bring you to your sha-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-knees, kneesOh, I, I wanna watch you bleed”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;“Welcome to the Jungle”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;“Back in Black”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;“Kashmir”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;“Sunday Bloody Sunday”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;“Exit lightEnter nightTake my handWe’re off to never-never land”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;“Don’t Stop Believin’”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;“All Along the Watchtower”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;“Enter Sandman”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;“Nothing Else Matters”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;“‘Cause I’m backYes, I’m backWell, I’m backYes, I’m backWell, I’m backBackWell, I’m back in blackYes, I’m back in black”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;“Highway to Hell”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;“Stairway to Heaven”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;“Nothing Else Matters”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;“Back in Black”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;

We know; this quiz was pretty easy. It turns out that most classic rock songs either had an obvious chorus or didn’t have a chorus at all! But this is more of a case of how fast you could name the song.

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The Development of Classic Rock

Also known as dad rock, classic rock doesn’t just define a specific time period. It defines a specific radio format. This developed from the album-oriented rock format, taking music from the early 1960s all the way through to the mid-1990s. However, most people will tell you that it’s focused on music from the ‘70s and ‘80s.

There are some bigger bands people remember more than others, including AC/DC, Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden, and Led Zeppelin.

One of the best things about this era of music is that it started to change the rules. When you listen to the pop and the rock n’ roll of the 1950s, you’ll hear the standard verse-chorus structure. Choruses became the moment people could instantly join in with, and they generally included the name of the song.

While some songs did include the chorus, there were plenty of tracks that didn’t. Led Zeppelin moved away from that format with “Stairway to Heaven,” and Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” is one of those that builds up to a dramatic climax, developing into something soft and almost bittersweet.

Bob Dylan’s “All Along the Watchtower” and even The Beatles’ “Hey Jude”—yes, it’s classified as classic rock—also helped with the shift away from the traditional structure. In fact, The Beatles brought the repeating refrain with the “na-na-na-na” that now everybody sings and knows it’s from “Hey Jude.”

Those who wanted to stand out in a different way opted for a longer intro and outro. Think about “War Pigs” by Black Sabbath and “Hotel California” by The Eagles, and consider just how iconic the tracks became.

Classic rock is more than just an era of music. It’s a feeling in the soul that will live forever.

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