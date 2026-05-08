Quiz: Match the ‘80s One-Hit Wonder to Their Lesser-Known Follow-Up

There have been many memorable one-hit wonders over the years. These are the songs that put artists on the map, and then suddenly, the artists seem to just disappear. Their next songs don’t hit as well, and they aren’t played on the radio any longer. The question is how well you know the artists. We have a quiz packed with ‘80s one-hit wonders and their follow-ups, but can you name the songs that go together?
How did you do? If you got 10/10, we’re impressed, because we couldn’t have done it! You are definitely a music expert and deserve the bragging rights.
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Best One-Hit Wonders of the 1980s
The ‘80s had some of the best music. This was the time when music videos came in, creating a whole new experience for people at home. The technology changed, bringing in more synths to the tracks, creating a sound never thought of before. This certainly helped to create some of the best one-hit wonders.
Think about “Take on Me” by A-ha. Released in 1985, the music video became one of the most memorable things about the song. It told a story through the use of black and white comic strips, blurring the lines between real-world and fiction.
Not all the hits were big because of the music video. For some, it was due to the dance that was created, such as how “Macarena” by Los Del Rio. This is one of the big wedding dance moments, where everyone gets up on the dance floor. Yet, could you name any other songs by this band? Probably not.
We also can’t overlook just how catchy some of the songs become. “Come On Eileen” by Dexys Midnight Runners was an immediate hit, hitting the soul in ways that nothing else could, and we couldn’t stop singing “Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-a-Lot after that came out—and yet, you probably don’t know any of his other hip-hop tracks.
Some songs have ended up being sampled or covered later on. One of those is Soft Cell’s “Tainted Love.” When you think of that song, ‘90s kids might think of Marilyn Manson’s metal version, but it was originally released in 1981, and became a one-hit wonder that is now a timeless track.
There are other tracks by many of these artists, and others who became one-hit wonders. Some of them did crack the charts around other parts of the world, but when it comes to the United States, they are considered one-hit wonders for life.
Want to further test your music knowledge? We have plenty of trivia to work through on the Mental Floss quiz page, and we deliver more on a daily basis.