Quiz: You Only Have 5 Minutes to Name the First Word of These ‘80s Songs

There’s something so classic about music from the 1980s. From vibrant pop hits like “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” by Whitney Houston to electric hair metal anthems such as “Cherry Pie” by Warrant, that ‘80s energy shines through all the biggest songs. There’s a reason so many of these tracks are still popular today, played in movies and TV shows as well as in your own personal playlists. Want to test your knowledge of this decade? Take the ‘80s music quiz below:

Were you able to get all 32 songs right? With a five-minute time limit, it’s definitely a tough one to ace! If you got a perfect score (or close to it), we’re impressed! Be sure to share the quiz with your music-obsessed friends to see how they do.

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Popular Songs of the 1980s

Depending on what kind of genres you love, you have a specific list of favorite artists and songs from the ‘80s. If you’re a sucker for synth-pop, you probably still can’t get enough of Depeche Mode and and New Order—two artists who have seen a resurgence in a popularity thanks to social media apps like TikTok. But if you’re more of an early hip hop fan, you likely still listen to Run-D.M.C. and Public Enemy.

Olivia Newton-John | Gary Gershoff/GettyImages

Of course, pop music reigned supreme in the ‘80s, topping the charts pretty consistently. On the Billboard Hot 100 chart, some songs had more impressive staying power than others, like these:

“Physical” by Olivia Newton-John (1981) spent 10 weeks at number 1

“Bette Davis Eyes” by Kim Carnes (1981) spent 9 weeks at number 1

“Endless Love” by Diana Ross and Lionel Richie (1981) spent 9 weeks at number 1

“Every Breath You Take” by The Police (1983) spent 8 weeks at number 1

“I Love Rock ’n’ Roll” by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts (1982) spent 7 weeks at number 1

“Ebony and Ivory” by Paul McCartney with Stevie Wonder (1982) spent 7 weeks at number 1

“Billie Jean” by Michael Jackson (1983) spent 7 weeks at number 1

On the flip side, many popular tracks of the ‘80s somehow didn’t make it to number 1—or even close. Though Joan Jett had immediate success with her song “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll,” her earlier track “Bad Reputation” didn’t even crack the Hot 100 at all. Modern English’s song “I Melt With You” might’ve remained popular throughout the decades, but it peaked at number 78 on the Billboard charts. And “It’s Raining Men” by The Weather Girls, now a classic song you’ll hear at most weddings, only hit number 46.

Even more egregious, songs like “Girls on Film” by Duran Duran, “Thing Called Love” by Bonnie Raitt, “Bad to the Bone” by George Thorogood and the Destroyers, and “Mad World” by Tears for Tears missed the Hot 100 list entirely.

Charts don’t always paint the full picture. Though there are many instant hits from the ‘80s we still love today, there are also numerous that took a while to get their footing, but have since become total classics.

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