Quiz: Can You Name the Joni Mitchell Song From One Lyric?

Very few songwriters have managed to reshape popular music in the way Joni Mitchell has. Just how well can you remember her songs, though? If we give you one lyric, can you name the track? We’re putting that confidence to the test with our latest quiz.
If you scored 8/8, we’re mighty impressed. It means you’re a true Joni Mitchell fan, and we want you on our trivia team. Don’t worry if you got some wrong, though, as we know we didn’t make this easy. It’s the perfect excuse to listen to all 19 of her studio albums! Yes, 19!
The Joni Mitchell Songs You Should You Listen to First
Not sure where to start? Mitchell defined an entire era of introspective lyricism, and she did it with open guitar tunings and her impressive vocal range. You need to listen to the full discography to get the full story, but here are the most popular tracks to start with.
“Both Sides, Now” was originally popularized by Judy Collins, but Mitchell made the track her own on the 1969 album Clouds. Her original release brought a quiet maturity to her youthful wonder, but it was her re-recording in 2021 that really set it out as one of the best songs ever. She brought her weathered wisdom to the track with the heavy, orchestrated sounds.
Another track you need to play is “Big Yellow Taxi.” The 1970 release brought an infectious acoustic rhythm with the playful vocal delivery. Mitchell wrote it after a trip to Hawaii, a place full of tourism that hid the natural beauty.
Jump forward to 1974, and “Help Me” quickly became Mitchell’s biggest commercial hit. It helps that it had the support of L.A. Express to bring the jazz-fusion backdrop and work into the times.
Then in 1976, “Coyote” was released, and it became the top track from her landmark album Hejira. It came from a road trip with Bob Dylan, as she toured with his Rolling Thunder Revue, and you can hear some of the influences of the time. There’s a romance told within the story, and you can’t help but wonder who the story was really about.
Don’t forget to follow the Mental Floss quiz page for more trivia challenges.