Quiz: Can You Name the Song From Its Opening Lyrics? (1960s Edition)

When it comes to the music of the ‘60s, you likely have your favorite tracks and bands. Whether it’s The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, or even The Doors, there was something for everyone. The question is how well you know the songs, though. If we just gave you the opening lyrics, could you name the song? We’ve got a quiz for you to test your knowledge?
Did you manage to score 10/10? If you did, you deserve all the bragging rights. This is definitely the time to share with your friends and see how well they do. Oh, and why not listen to all the tracks, especially ones you may have gotten wrong?
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All About the British Invasion
The 1960s seemed to be when the British artists were able to break the American market. It was something so many had tried and failed to do before, but The Beatles had something that nobody else did. With hits like “I Wanna Hold Your Hand” and “Hey, Jude,” they made it clear what their music was like. Then they had fun getting experimental, with albums like Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, and the rest is history.
Because of them, many other artists were able to break through.
The Rolling Stones brought their gritty, blues-influenced sound, while The Kinks were everything that you’d expect from a British band. The Animals are one of those British bands that you wouldn’t think are British anymore. After all, “The House of the Rising Sun” sounds like it should have been written and sung by an American!
Even bands that were American could have a British member. Just think about The Monkees, which originally formed as a TV band. They created some fun melodic pop-rock that you know you still sing today, and while they weren’t officially a band from Britain, with Davy Jones, it often felt like they were a British band.
In fact, the “invasion” of the British sound is still so popular that there are popular lists curated with that in mind on Spotify, Apple Music, and other platforms.
Do you love testing your music knowledge? We have ways to do so daily on the Mental Floss quiz page, whether you love the music from the ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s, or even today!