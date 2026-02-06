Quiz: How Fast Can You Identify These ‘70s Rock Anthems?

The 1970s were an excellent time for rock music. Some of the greatest hits of all time came out in the '70s, and rock bands grew to legendary fame during this era. But, after 50 years, many of these songs are only known to today's younger generations from movies they were featured in or classic rock radio stations.

It would be a travesty to let these legends fade away, only to be replaced in society's memory with the sometimes generic pop rock of today. To keep these songs in our hearts and minds, we created a quiz to remember the best '70s rock anthems from the bands who played them. Try the quiz below!

The Queen of '70s Bands

While naming certain '70s bands as the best can be subjective, there are a few that are mentioned often enough that they do deserve such a title. In a poll from 2016, Queen was voted the best band of the 1970s, with Led Zeppelin and The Rolling Stones as strong contenders.

What made Queen the best? Well, the fact that all of the members of the band had a talent for songwriting was one reason. Their songs were unique, and sometimes even so off-the-wall that many in the music industry told them they would fail. "Bohemian Rhapsody," their signature song, defied the odds, was one of the top 10 songs of the time, and became the most-streamed song from the 20th century.

Other Best Bands

Led Zeppelin may not have won the poll for best band, but fans and critics alike argue that their talent is unsurpassed. The way they combined blues, folk songs, and heavy rock was unprecedented and changed rock music forever afterward. Their most famous hit, "Stairway to Heaven," which was inspired by Edmund Spenser's epic poem, The Faerie Queene, and legends of the Lady of the Lake, is thought of as one of the best rock songs of all time.

The Rolling Stones had already established their reputation in the previous decade, but continued to hold their own in the 1970s. They had a number of hits during the '70s, such as "Brown Sugar," "Beast of Burden," and "Shine a Light." One of their famous songs, "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction," may have been released in 1965, but the Stones remained popular throughout the decades and are now one of the longest-performing bands in history.

