Quiz: If You Can Name All 10 Stephen King Adaptations, You’re a True Horror Fan

If you’re a fan of the horror genre, there’s no escaping the Master of Horror, Stephen King. The bestselling author has connected with readers for over 50 years with his engrossing storytelling, not just with gruesome tales but also with heartfelt, human stories. He’s written some of the most iconic horror novels of all time, including Carrie, The Shining, The Stand, and many more, and, of course, his stories have been adapted for the big and small screen numerous times.

Think you’re a true horror buff? Take our King adaptation quiz below to test your knowledge.

If you got a perfect score, there’s no denying you’re a total horror movie expert. For those of us who grew up loving King’s stories, we know that his works even transcend the genre, tapping into parts of our hearts and leaving an everlasting impact. There’s a reason the author, now 78, is so successful—and still working.

From classic adaptations like IT and Pet Sematary to newer favorites such as The Monkey and The Long Walk, we all have our favorites when it comes to King’s works being imagined on screen. That translates to critics, too, and it’s interesting to see the rankings by Rotten Tomatoes score. Of course, these include non-horror titles, too, which have also gone on to see incredible success.

Top Stephen King Adaptations by Rotten Tomatoes Score

Title Rotten Tomatoes Score Carrie (1976) 94% Stand by Me (1986) 92% 1922 (2017) 92% Gerald’s Game (2017) 91% Misery (1990) 91% The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 89% The Dead Zone (1989) 89% The Long Walk (2025) 88% Dolores Claiborne (1995) 86% IT (2017) 85%

It’s surprising to see some titles that are considered classics, such as The Shining or The Green Mile, not crack the top 10 list, while newer movies like this year’s The Long Walk are included.

Along with King’s novels and short stories, the adaptations of his works also continue to inspire up-and-coming filmmakers. Some of the best in the business have adapted his stories, including Oscar nominee Frank Darabont and modern-day horror legend Mike Flanagan. Both beloved filmmakers have tackled King’s works multiple times, including Flanagan’s upcoming Carrie TV show for Amazon Prime Video.

Sure, King’s works aren’t all that horror is about, but there’s no denying he’s shaped the genre tremendously.

