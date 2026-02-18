Quiz: Can You Name the Classic Rom-Com by Its Opening Line?

We've all done it: grabbed chocolate, ice cream, or other snacks and indulged in a good cry over a romantic comedy. Just like the scene in Sleepless in Seattle, when Suzy (Rita Wilson) recounts the emotional climax of An Affair to Remember, we can't help but get emotional each time we think of our favorite romance film.

But remembering the most important scenes doesn't necessarily prove you are an expert in rom-coms. Knowing the movie from the very first line would indicate that you have watched classic rom-coms enough times to have them memorized. Think this describes you? Take the quiz below to prove it!

Did you get 10/10? It's okay if you struggled; love is hard, and remembering first lines can be harder! You can use this quiz as an excuse for a much-needed rom-com marathon. You can also try our other quizzes if you're looking for some more romance trivia challenges, and you can check out the entertainment section for information on romantic movies, music, and more!

Iconic Rom-Com Opening Scenes

It may be difficult to remember the very first line of the many different rom-coms, but the opening scenes are a bit easier to commit to memory. These opening scenes set the tone for the rest of the film and can also foreshadow important plot points. You've Got Mail, 10 Things I Hate About You, and When Harry Met Sally are a few examples of the most memorable opening scenes.

You've Got Mail starts out with a hit of nostalgia for anyone who remembers the early days of the internet. The opening credits play as if they are part of a computer program, and a less annoying version of the internet start-up noise is heard.

The computer program shows a 3D rendering of New York City, eventually zooming in until you reach Kathleen's (Meg Ryan) home. It's a perfect set-up for the love story that plays out over emails.

In the opening scene of 10 Things I Hate About You, a group of teenage girls pulls up to a stoplight, bouncing along to "One Week" by the Barenaked Ladies. Then, another car pulls up next to them, and the music switches to Joan Jett's "Bad Reputation." With this song, we are introduced to Kat (Julia Stiles), and we already know so much about her.

10 Things I Hate About You is not necessarily a fluffy, feel-good romance, and the opening scene makes that clear. Kat isn't looking for love, and she doesn't care about others' opinions of her. The opening scene helps us know in an instant that Patrick (Heath Ledger) has his work cut out for him in this modern-day, feminist retelling of Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew.

When Harry Met Sally asks, "Can women and men be friends without romance getting in the way?" that question is the focal point of the entire film. So, the opening scene featuring different couples' interviews on how they met links to that question directly and hints at the answer.

The elderly couples talking about how they met is a perfect tie-in to Harry (Billy Crystal) and Sally's (Meg Ryan) love story. It shows that lasting love needs both friendship and romance. This opening scene is one of the most iconic because of how well it plays into the rest of the film.

