Quiz: Name the Disney Movie From the Bad Plot Summary (Part 2)

With so many great Disney movies to choose from, it’s always hard to put together a quiz. Our last quiz involving bad plot lines made it clear that you want more of them, and your wish is our command. There are a few of the older Disney movies to remember, with some a little less popular than others. But you know you’ve seen them, because you’ve watched them all, right?

Take a look at our quiz and see if you can get 10/10 from these bad plot descriptions of Disney movies:

How did you do? Make sure you share this with your friends so you can test their knowledge as well.

More Disney Quizzes:

The Forgotten Disney Movies of the Past

There are some great Disney movies out there, and when you initially think of them, you’ll consider Cinderella, Mulan, and even Moana. The Disney Princesses have become the characters so many are drawn to, but there are other great favorites. Just think of Dumbo and Bambi, which remain two favorites for young and old, even if their stories are on the darker side.

However, there are so many Disney movies that some end up being forgotten about. The Black Cauldron was mentioned on our quiz, but did you remember that it was a Disney movie? This was a darker fantasy that initially didn’t get a strong reception. In fact, it was a box office bomb, but it gained a cult following over the years.

Then there’s Atlantis: The Lost Empire, which just doesn’t quite feel like a Disney movie. The animation is different from the others, and so many will initially think of it as a DreamWorks or a Sony animated movie. This underrated sci-fi adventure is a Disney movie that you need to watch at least once—and once the kids watch it once, they’ll be hooked.

How about a movie that involves mice? No, not Cinderella or Ratatouille (okay, that’s a rat, not a mouse). We’re talking The Rescuers, which was followed by the sequel The Rescuers Down Under. Yes, this was a Disney movie that featured animals saving lost children, and now I dare you not to sing the Rescue Aid Society’s song.

Another one that feels more like it’s from another animated studio rather than Disney is Bolt. Of course, you remember the movie about the dog who is a movie star and doesn’t realize those magical powers aren’t real, but doesn’t it feel like DreamWorks? Take another look at your DVD cover to see who really made it.

It just goes to show that while there are so many wonderful Disney movies out there, there are others that are completely forgotten about—or just forgotten that they’re Disney!

Do you love taking quizzes? Check out the Mental Floss quiz page for more great ones.

You May Also Like: