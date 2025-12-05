Quiz: Can You Name the Disney Movie From the Hilariously Bad Plot Summary?

Disney movies bring fun, wholesomeness, and laughter for the whole family. It’s all thanks to the way the stories are designed to have a feel-good element to them. However, when you start looking at the realities of the stories or the original fairy tales they were based on, you’d realize that there is sometimes something darker to them. And this had led to some hilariously bad plot summaries. Just how many can you work out when it comes to bad summaries? Take our quiz:

How many did you get right? Do you get to brag to your friends that you figured them all out?

Favorite Animated Disney Movie by State

The first Disney original animated movie came out in 1937. Yes, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs became the first feature-length movie, bringing us the story of a young woman who runs away after learning her stepmother is out to get her. She comes across seven dwarves, who decide to take pity on her by making her clean the house for them and do all the chores while they’re in the mines.

Since then, there have been more animated movies than we can count, and of course, each state has its own favorite. OVID took a look at the favorite animated movies by state and found that The Lion King is the most searched, with 10 out of 50 states searching for it.

Coincidentally, this was the first ever Disney movie to show the death of a main character on screen. Before then, we were left just knowing what had happened to characters, including Bambi’s mom.

Fantasia came in second, which is the most unique movie of the lot. It combines classical music with animation to bring a range of short movies, including the dancing hippo and alligator, and Mickey Mouse as “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice.”

Most Popular Disney Classics by the Decades

Each decade has had movies that stood out. Some simply stand the test of time, remaining firm favorites for children and adults alike.

When it comes to the movies from the 1940s, Bambi remains the favorite, which isn’t surprising considering some of the life lessons that come from it. For the selection of movies from the 1950s, it’s all about Cinderella, and One Hundred and One Dalmatians takes the top spot from the 1960s movies.

It’s also all about the animals, as The Aristocats takes the win from the 1970s block, and The Fox and the Hound remains the favorite from the 1980s. We shouldn’t be surprised to see The Lion King take the win from the 1990s, with Chicken Little from the 2000s.

Frozen became the top pick from the movies of the 2010s, and Encanto is at the top of the 2020s (so far). There are still four more years in the decade, so will it hold onto that spot?

