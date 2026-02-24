Quiz: Can You Name the Disney Movie From Just Its Final Line Alone?

You know the importance of the opening lines in Disney movies—and any movie in general—but did you know the final line is also just as important? This is the closing remark of a movie, wrapping up the events and leaving things on a memorable note. Just how well do you know the closing lines of your favorite Disney movies? We have a great quiz to check out. While some of these Disney lines are easy to work out, others won’t be as much:

&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;“But you see, I have the other slipper.”&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Cinderella’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Sleeping Beauty’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Alice in Wonderland’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Tangled’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;“Do I still have to sleep in the cupboard?”&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Alice in Wonderland’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Beauty and the Beast’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Frozen’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;“I love you, Daddy.”&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Pocahontas’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘The Little Mermaid’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Sleeping Beauty’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Moana’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;“Evangeline likes that too.”&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Toy Story’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Moana’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘The Princess and the Frog’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Brave’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;“And they lived happily ever after.”&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Cinderella’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘The Little Mermaid’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Sleeping Beauty’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;“I finally know where I belong.”&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Brother Bear’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Hercules’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Pocahontas’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Moana’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;“Ay mi familia.”&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Coco’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Luca’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Elio’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Encanto’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;“Don&amp;#039;t stay away too long.”&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Brave’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘The Princess and the Frog’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Mary Poppins’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;“You know, I have the strangest feeling…that I’ve seen that ship before, a long time ago, when I was very young.”&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Peter Pan’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Alice in Wonderland’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Pocahontas’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Luca’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;“La familia Madrigal.”&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Luca’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Coco’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Encanto’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Elio’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;

How did you do? Share it with your friends and have fun together figuring out which line goes with each movie!

The Importance of the Last Line of a Movie

The closing scenes of any movie are critical in their own right. It needs to be that moment that closes off the story, creating a memorable and lasting impact. After all, people have invested a couple of hours of their time in the story, and they need to feel like it was worth it.

The last line is a little different. It can close off the story, or it can leave people with a poignant or funny thought.

Beauty and the Beast, for example, doesn't leave viewers on a note about the love story they’d become invested in. Sometimes, there are other characters that capture our hearts, and that is certainly the case with this movie. So, as Chip asks his mother if he needs to sleep in the cupboard, viewers are left with a smile, as it connects back to this little boy’s experience for so many years.

Meanwhile, Onward offers a look back at a theme from the entire movie, as Ian Lightfoot shares, “On a quest, the clear path is never the right one.” Ian and his brother go on a quest throughout the movie, trying to figure out the right path, but Ian learns a very valuable lesson.

There are times when the last line will help to set up a sequel or offer the hope of a sequel. Sometimes, those sequels are years in the making. Just look at Inside Out, where Joy remarks that Riley is now 12, and so what could possibly go wrong, and at the end of Mary Poppins, where Bert looks up at her and asks her not to stay away for too long.

Of course, there are times that the line closes off the overall story, with characters realizing who they want to be with or hoping to live “happily ever after,” but there are also movies where some of the supporting characters reminisce. Peter Pan is a classic example of that, as he looks up at the flying ship that he is sure he’s seen before, hinting that Mr. Darling was connected to the world of Peter Pan and the Lost Boys at some point in his past.

The last lines need to be memorable, and they can help to make the movie.

