Quiz: How Quickly Can You Name These Disney Movies of the 2010s?

When you initially think about Disney movies, you’ll likely think of the classics. Cinderella, Snow White, and even The Little Mermaid will often come to mind. Sure, the younger generations will think of Frozen and Moana, but many adults are going to go back further, with some of the more recent memories being the 1990s classics.

So, how well do you know the 2010s movies? How many of them can you remember based on the stars or the storylines? We have a quiz for you to test out your knowledge, and only the biggest Disney fans will get 10/10 on it.

The 2010s Was a Decade of Live-Action Remakes for Disney

When you start to look through the list of movies from the 2010s, you’ll notice one thing. It was the year for live-action remakes, and it all started with the live-action Alice in Wonderland in 2010. This live-action really set the bar high, showing just what could be done with the right imagination, the right cast, and offering something slightly different to the story we already knew.

After that, the studio continued with live-action reboots, with The Jungle Book coming out in 2016. Yes, the live-action Jungle Book turns 10 in 2026, and we’re not sure how that happened, either. The Alice in Wonderland sequel, Alice Through the Looking Glass, came out in the same year, just six weeks later, continuing the story of Alice and the world she once believed was just a dream.

Then just a year later, it was Belle’s turn for a remake. Beauty and the Beast came out in March 2017, and while there were some mixed reviews, I don’t think it disappointed.

Aladdin, The Lion King, and Lady and the Tramp all followed with live-action remakes, but that wasn’t until 2019. One of the things the new remakes brought was a couple of new songs and some twists to the storylines, helping to keep us on our toes when we were worried that a certain dog storyline would change for the worse in Lady and the Tramp!

Of course, there were still some excellent new Disney princesses who made the 2010s special. Frozen started it, bringing us a tale of not one Disney princess but two—and one of them would become a queen—as well as a focus on sisters being true love and not the love of a man.

Then, Brave, Tangled, and Moana continued the trend of giving us very different Disney princesses to root for. And now, we’re getting ready for a few live-action versions of those movies, including Moana later in 2026.

