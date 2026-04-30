Quiz: Can You Name the Most Visited U.S. States in Under 2 Minutes?

Every state in the U.S. has its own distinct character and charm.

Some offer travelers breathtaking skylines, others flaunt sprawling natural landscapes, and a few provide both. Overseas tourists planning to experience America’s beauty commonly base their vacations on world-renowned landmarks, uniquely American experiences, and personal interests such as history, geography, and climate. The diverse appeal of each state ensures that every traveler can find something that resonates with them.

There are 50 states: can you name the 19 most visited in under 2 minutes?

How many states did you name before the clock ran out? Some, like New York and California, were probably easy to guess, while others, such as Ohio and Illinois, might have been trickier. No matter your score, share this quiz with your friends to see how their knowledge of America’s most visited states compares!

Travel Motives

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When planning trips, people typically seek enriching experiences that match their interests or help them learn about a destination. Others may be motivated by a sense of adventure, culinary exploration, or the desire to connect with local communities and traditions. For instance, a wine enthusiast might visit California’s Napa Valley, while someone interested in New Orleans’ French heritage could travel to Louisiana to fully immerse themselves in its culture.

Travelers visiting world-famous destinations aren’t always fixated on the sites themselves; sometimes they’re simply seeking memorable, bucket-list experiences to cherish long after their trip.

The United States Of Visitors

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New York is the most visited state in the U.S., drawing 65 million visitors in 2024 alone. From the vibrant energy of The Big Apple to the rolling green hills of the countryside, New York offers an endless array of attractions, experiences, and activities for tourists.

Florida takes second place, thanks to beautiful weather, stunning beaches, and the magic of Disney World, all trademarks that speak for themselves.

California comes in third. As an expansive state, it’s filled with cities boasting diverse cultures and sights, as well as natural wonders just waiting to be photographed and traversed.

Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Massachusetts, Illinois, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania round out the top 10, each offering something unique to overseas visitors who may be discovering their cities and scenic highlights for the first time.

Less obvious but notable, Ohio completes the list of the top 19 American states most frequently visited by overseas tourists. This Midwest gem welcomed over "242 million visits" in 2024, living up to its slogan as the "heart of it all."

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