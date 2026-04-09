Quiz: Can You Name Each State's Largest City in Record Time?

The United States is made up of charming small towns that dot the map and big, beautiful, bustling cities with towering skylines, where millions of Americans call home. Each city has its own unique character, iconic sights, and a distinct reputation.

Some cities are valued for their smaller size, ease of navigation, and reputation for safety, while others sprawl across large regions, housing massive populations and an endless array of dining, entertainment, and recreational opportunities. Exactly how well do you know these booming locales? And can you recall them quickly? Can you name each state's three largest cities in record time?

Were you able to name the three largest cities in each state? This Sporcle quiz was a challenging test, with some cities springing to mind faster than others. Regardless of your score, send it to your friends and family to see who really knows their U.S. cities.

Largest Cities In Each State

New York City | Art Wager/GettyImages

Mention a state, and chances are a single city pops into your head. It might be a city tied to personal experiences or one where your loved ones call home. More often than not, people identify a state by its largest city, which might be the capital, but that isn’t always the case.

These cities have a unique appeal, attracting more residents than any other metropolis in their state. Whether it’s their abundance of public parks, excellent nightlife, or the kind of local character you can’t find anywhere else, these places stand out.

Each state’s trio of largest cities offers its own brand of excitement and lifestyle, yet all share the distinction of being the most densely populated places in the state. Some states house more than three large cities, while others have only three, and the third is relatively tiny compared to cities in smaller states.

California's 22nd largest city, Oxnard, for example, houses more residents (199,970) than Rhode Island's largest city, Providence (196,657).

Largest Cities In The U.S.

Los Ángeles | frankpeters/GettyImages

A handful of American cities are so large that their expansive skylines define the nation. Instantly, places like New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago come to mind, all bringing a one-of-a-kind spirit and charm to the table.

New York City showcases Central Park, Times Square, and the Statue of Liberty, along with countless other East Coast attractions and a vibrant energy that has earned it the nickname “The City That Never Sleeps.”

Population: 8,346,955

Los Angeles, with its fair West Coast climate, features legendary spots such as the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Hollywood Sign, Griffith Park, and Santa Monica Pier, as well as numerous other points of interest and picturesque beaches.

Population: 3,869,891

Known for its rich culture, Chicago, a Midwestern gem, offers the scenic Lake Michigan shoreline, iconic Navy Pier, the Bean, a variety of top-notch Italian dining spots, the Magnificent Mile, and plenty more must-see destinations.

Population: 2,709,364

As outlined, each of these cities ranks as the largest in its state (and the country), yet none is the state capital. The capitals are Albany for New York, Sacramento for California, and Springfield for Illinois.

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