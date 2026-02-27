Quiz: How Fast Can You Name These One Direction Songs?

One Direction dominated the music scene in the 2010s. The boy band achieved unprecedented success early on in their career, topping international charts and amassing a devoted global fan base within just a few years of their X Factor debut. They released four albums before Zayn Malik's exit in 2015, prior to the release of their fifth and final album. Each track list is a Directioner's dream, spelling out the band's story from their early days to their eventual hiatus.

Think you know One Direction? This Sporcle quiz will test your speed and solidify your Directioner status. You know their names, you've watched their music videos, but how fast can you name One Direction song titles?

Were you able to name each song? While a handful of these hits stole hearts around the world, others were cherished mainly by dedicated fans who listened to every album on repeat from 2011 to 2015. Pass this quiz along to your friends to find out who is a dedicated Directioner, and who only knows the hits.

THE EARLY DAYS OF ONE DIRECTION

One Direction began their journey on The X Factor in 2010. Strangers Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik originally entered as solo contestants, but after each was cut individually, judges Simon Cowell and Nicole Scherzinger united them to compete as a group. Although they didn't win the competition, finishing in third place, their popularity skyrocketed during the live shows.

In 2011, One Direction released their debut album, Up All Night, which climbed the U.K. charts, made history in the U.S. by debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and kicked off their first major tour, the Up All Night Tour (2011–2012). Their energetic performances and growing fan base laid the foundation for a legendary career, complete with video diaries and a 2013 documentary that, rumor has it, Directioners are still replaying.

Awards soon followed, including multiple BRIT and American Music Awards, marking the start of the band’s global pop takeover.

MINUS ONE MEMBER

One Direction’s second album, Take Me Home (2012), expanded their sound and set the stage for the Take Me Home Tour in 2013. That same year, they released Midnight Memories, followed by the massive Where We Are Tour (2014), one of the highest-grossing tours of the year.

Their fourth album, Four, highlighted their growth as songwriters, but couldn’t prevent their split. In March 2015, Zayn Malik left the group during the On the Road Again Tour, citing stress and a desire for privacy. The remaining four members continued to make music and released their fifth studio album, Made in the A.M., later that year. When the tour ended in 2016, the band announced an indefinite hiatus instead of an official breakup, leaving Directioners hopeful for a reunion.

During their time apart, One Direction received numerous awards, including Billboard Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, and seven BRIT Awards, cementing their legacy as one of the biggest boy bands in modern pop history.

SOLO TRACKS AND TRAGEDY

Liam Payne | Getty Images

Then came their solo careers. Zayn explored R&B influences starting with Mind of Mine, released in 2016. Harry launched his self-titled album in 2017, followed by Fine Line in 2019. Niall found success in folk-pop with Flicker in 2017, and Liam topped the charts with "Strip That Down" in 2017. Louis also built a loyal following with the release of Walls in 2020, and came full circle as a judge on The X Factor in 2018.

In 2024, tragedy struck when Liam Payne passed away unexpectedly at 31 years old, deeply affecting family, friends, former bandmates, and Directioners worldwide. His death marked a heartbreaking chapter in the group's history. While all four living members remain solo acts in 2026, the legacy of the music they created as One Direction continues to populate playlists across generations, with absolutely no skips.

What began as five teenage boys cracking jokes on the stairs transformed into a worldwide sensation, leaving behind a timeless catalog of hits.

