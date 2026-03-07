Quiz: Can You Name the Song From Its Opening Lyrics? (1980s Edition)

As you start to look back on the music from the ‘80s, you’ll likely realize there are more songs you know than you initially thought. This decade brought the hair metal, the funky tracks nobody thought would initially be popular, and bands that are still around today. How well do you know the songs from the 1980s? We have 10 opening lyrics, and it’s time to name the songs from them:
The Evolution of 1980s Songs
The 1980s provided a chance for technology to be integrated with tracks. Digital recordings made synth-pop rise, but there was also the chance to add drum machines and heavily processed sounds to create music that nobody had heard before.
Mixed with MTV, visual imagery was essential in creating tracks that people would remember. Think about the rise of bands like AC/DC and Queen. While they both started out in the 1970s, it was the ‘80s where some of their biggest tracks and music videos were created.
Then you got the likes of Guns N’ Roses, The Police, Bon Jovi, and Duran Duran, creating new and exciting sounds and experiences. Subgenres like glam metal and new wave became popular, and it even brought us the early days of hip-hop.
As mentioned, MTV changed everything. Up to this point, music had been mostly just for the ears. It played on radios and on stereo systems in cars or at home. Rarely would people turn on a channel to watch music videos, although they were made.
Then, MTV grew in popularity. This was the turn of wondering what the bands would do to create a visual story with the tracks, and it’s grown from there.
Just think about “I Want to Break Free” by Queen, and how they crafted a video that would end up creating controversy in the United States—a video that is now applauded.
A-ha’s “Take On Me” created a story blending comic book characters with a real-world love story. It was a story that could be understood by audiences all around the world, capturing our hearts to create a far more memorable song. “Sledgehammer” by Peter Gabriel was another one that used clay and stop-motion to create a playful masterpiece that worked well for the quirkiness of the song.
The 1980s created a visual feast with the music, and there’s no doubt that the decade’s tracks remain popular today.
