Quiz: Can You Name These Staple Thanksgiving Foods From One Clue?

Most holidays begin with a deep spiritual or symbolic meaning, but over time, they have been boiled down to one or two key images. While Halloween is known for candy and Christmas for presents, Thanksgiving is primarily known for its food. From the main course to the sides and desserts, everyone knows what to expect when someone invites them to a traditional Thanksgiving dinner. Can you identify each of these 10 Thanksgiving staples based on just one detail?

Every family will have their own variations, but the staples are usually pretty consistent among those who celebrate. With that in mind, any American should be able to list the most traditional dishes with minimal difficulty.

With such a distinct collection of dishes, it’s no wonder that Thanksgiving requires some specialized shopping. According to DoorDash, they receive around 90% more grocery orders on the day before Thanksgiving than they do on a typical day.

A Thanksgiving dinner table | Element5 Digital/Pexels

While part of that frenzy comes from the food itself, another key element of pre-holiday shopping comes from the unique cooking utensils and dishes required to prepare that kind of feast. Heatbags, graters, peelers, and more are all purchased over 1000% more often on Thanksgiving Eve than on an ordinary day.

Most Popular Thanksgiving Sides and Desserts in the U.S.

In addition to their data about Thanksgiving prep, DoorDash dug into what the most popular dishes were around the country. Although turkey seems to have held its position as the most popular main item, ham was a surprisingly popular dish to order on Thanksgiving Day, perhaps when amateur chefs learned how hard (and expensive) cooking a whole turkey can actually be.

More Holiday Quizzes:

Add Mental Floss as a preferred news source!

The country’s most popular side items were all classics, with mashed potatoes, corn, and gravy taking the top spots. But it gets a little more interesting when you look at it on a regional level. While most of the country chose some variation on corn or potatoes, the Great Lakes and Midwest regions favored vegetables like green beans and collard greens. Proving themselves an odd duo, California and Maine were outliers, favoring squash over all other side items.

Turning to desserts, the top three favorites should be no surprise. Taking the top spot is pumpkin pie, followed by cheesecake and apple pie. But this is definitely dependent on the region. While pumpkin pie was a clear favorite across the West Coast, the East Coast favored cake, ranging from pound cake to ice cream cakes—barring New England, which unsurprisingly favored apple pie, given their proximity to apple orchards.

Whatever your favorite dish is, remember to take the time to honor the true spirit of the holiday this Thanksgiving. The specific foods we eat were chosen as a symbol of cooperation and friendship, two virtues that everyone can benefit from prioritizing this November.

Stay tuned to Mental Floss’s quiz section for more trivia.