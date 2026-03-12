Map Reveals America’s Happiest Cities in 2026

Happiness is more than just a state of mind. In fact, it might just be a city—or a handful—where happiness levels are highest in the nation, according to new research. Some cities are brimming with good vibes, with strong communities that support healthy lifestyles and fulfilling jobs, while others leave residents longing for a little more joy. In 2026, with the pressures of work, finances, and daily life, finding a place that truly sparks happiness matters more than ever.

To see where smiles stick—and where they fade—WalletHub ran the numbers from coast to coast, ranking U.S. cities by happiness levels. Rather than relying solely on vibes, the study focused on concrete factors that contribute to happiness, including depression rates, work hours, and weather. From the cities where Americans are living their best lives to those that could use a boost, here’s how happiness spreads across the U.S. in 2026—and where to look on the map if you’re ready to pack your bags.

The Science Behind Smiles

Not all cities are created equal when it comes to fostering feelings of happiness. Researchers looked at 182 U.S. cities to see where Americans are thriving—and where they’re simply surviving.

There are three main pieces to the puzzle. First is emotional and physical well-being, which measures life satisfaction, mental health, physical health, sleep, exercise, life expectancy, and food security. Locales with healthier, less-stressed residents rank higher.

Another major factor is income and employment, which looks at job satisfaction, job security, income, unemployment rates, weekly work hours, and commute times. Cities that offer both meaningful work and stable finances come out on top.

Finally, community and environment measures everything from social connections and safety to parks, leisure time, and weather, shaping how connected and proud residents feel in their neighborhoods.

By combining all 29 metrics, WalletHub produced overall happiness scores that capture the highs and lows of city life across the U.S.

The Happiest Cities

Does money buy happiness? In Fremont, California—the nation’s happiest city for seven years—high household incomes are part of the story, with nearly 80% of residents earning $75,000 or more. But it’s not just about dollars: sunny skies, active lifestyles, and strong social connections boost emotional and physical well-being. The city also boasts the nation’s lowest divorce rate, low depression, and ranks among the most caring cities—showing that when neighbors look out for each other, happiness spreads.

Moving from Fremont to Bismarck, North Dakota, we find the second-happiest city, thanks to a blend of wellness, community, and leisure. Residents report excellent health, ample sleep, and more leisure time than anywhere in the country. Strong social ties, safety, and community pride make it easy to see why Bismarck ranks high on the happiness scale.

Scottsdale, Arizona, rounds out the top three, where residents pair good physical and mental health with solid financial stability. Nearly 90% participate in sports, and almost two-thirds of households earn over $75,000 annually, the income bracket linked to peak happiness. Low poverty, abundant outdoor recreation, and a supportive community make Scottsdale a place where smiles come naturally.

Here’s a closer look at the top 10 happiest cities and how they score across well-being, work, and community factors:

Overall Rank City Well-Being Rank Income & Jobs Rank Community Rank 1 Fremont, CA 1 89 4 2 Bismarck, ND 5 23 1 3 Scottsdale, AZ 11 14 2 4 South Burlington, VT 4 9 48 5 Fargo, ND 12 33 5 6 Overland Park, KS 2 55 68 7 Charleston, SC 17 10 3 8 Irvine, CA 8 39 32 9 Gilbert, AZ 14 27 6 10 San Jose, CA 7 45 42

Health Is Wealth

Most of what makes people happy comes down to health—physical and mental. The top-ranked cities consistently excel in life expectancy, exercise, and overall wellness. Combine that with access to parks and plenty of free time, and it’s easy to see why the saying “health is wealth” still rings true—though a comfortable income doesn’t hurt either.

In Fremont, residents report the lowest share of adults experiencing 14 or more mentally unhealthy days per month, while nearly 88% of adults in Scottsdale report good or better health. These stats offer a glimpse into how staying healthy—body, mind, and community—drives happiness.

If boosting your serotonin is on your mind, cities like Fremont and Scottsdale might be good places to start. But focusing on the habits and factors that make these cities thrive—prioritizing both health and wealth—is an even smarter first step.

