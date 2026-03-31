The Most Stressed Cities in the U.S., Ranked

Sometimes, stress follows us around like a shadow, lingering in our quietest and loudest moments. It diminishes light in every direction, our personal lives, where relationships and responsibilities demand emotional energy; the economy, which can feel uncertain and unforgiving, and anything that makes us feel weighed down by circumstances we can't control.

Work brings its own pressures with deadlines, expectations, and the constant push to perform. Over time, this persistent strain takes a toll on the body, contributing to familiar symptoms like headaches, fatigue, anxiety, and more serious health issues.

But not all stress is harmful. In small doses, it sharpens our focus and pushes us to act when it matters most. This "good stress" can motivate growth and resilience. The challenging part is attempting to balance it all, learning when stress helps us rise to the occasion, and when it wears us down.

WalletHub considered four dimensions, work stress, financial stress, family stress, and health and safety stress, in their ranking of the most and least stressed cities in America, and the final numbers are in.

MOST STRESSED U.S. CITIES

Rank City Work Stress Financial Stress Family Stress Health Stress 1 Detroit 14 3 2 4 2 Cleveland 68 1 7 2 3 Baltimore 3 2 13 38

The most stressed city in the U.S. is Detroit, Michigan. Motor City residents are stressed by a high unemployment rate and low median household incomes. They also have the highest poverty rate in the country and the second-highest separation and divorce rate. In terms of health and safety, Detroit has the sixth-highest obesity rate in the country and one of the highest violent crime rates.

Just under Detroit is Cleveland, Ohio, and Baltimore, Maryland, both named among the most stressed cities in the U.S. due in large part to high violent crime rates, high separation and divorce rates, and low median household income. Cleveland particularly struggles with sleep, while Baltimore reports high rates of traffic congestion and food insecurity, adding to their stresses.

LEAST STRESSED U.S. CITIES

Rank City Work Stress Financial Stress Family Stress Health Stress 180 Sioux Falls 134 159 181 159 181 Fremont 21 181 171 182 182 South Burlington 88 182 182 172

The least stressed city in the U.S. is South Burlington, Vermont. Residents here face fewer work, financial, family, health, and safety stresses than those in most other American cities. South Burlington reports fewer average weekly work hours, allowing residents greater freedom to spend their time as they choose. Locals also enjoy an ideal amount of sleep on a nightly basis.

Similarly, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Fremont, California, do their very best to keep stress at bay. Fremont’s high median credit scores help residents purchase property more easily, while its divorce and poverty rates remain low. Sioux Falls excels in the health department, with a high percentage of adults reporting good health.

STRESS AND YOUR ZIP CODE

Most and Least Stressed Cities in the U.S. | WalletHub

Multiple factors contribute to stress levels in certain cities. Unemployment rates, median household incomes, poverty, credit scores, separation and divorce rates, crime, number of single-parent households, traffic, and food insecurity rates, are all dimensions that affect mental well-being and shape a person’s daily life. If unemployment, poverty, and divorce rates are high, a locale might experience more stress on average than a location where jobs are secure, crime is scarce, and credit scores are high.

Whether you live in one of the most stressed cities in the U.S. or you experience a lot of personal stress, there are a few strategies you can use to manage it. The Mayo Clinic suggests laughing, meditating, eating healthy foods, practicing an active lifestyle, prioritizing quality sleep, journaling, and socializing as practical ways to reduce stress, regardless of your zip code.

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