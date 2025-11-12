Quiz: Only True Millennials Will Score 10/10 on This Nickelodeon Holiday Episode Trivia

When it comes to the holiday season, embracing nostalgia is one of the quickest ways to get into the festive spirit. No matter how you spent holidays growing up, most people associate warm memories with days like Christmas and Hanukkah, thinking back to when things were easier as kids. When all you cared about were presents and cookies, life was definitely simpler.

And on top of gifts and sweets, growing up as a millennial meant watching beloved TV channels like Nickelodeon. This holiday season, test your knowledge on these holiday episodes with our trivia quiz below.

That one was difficult, wasn’t it? Even if you did grow up watching these shows, it might be hard to remember all the details of episodes you only watched once a year. Some, on the other hand, might be much more memorable. Hey Arnold! was always a favorite of mine as a kid, so “Arnold’s Christmas” is an episode I definitely remember. Plus, thanks to streaming, I’ve even watched it recently.

Millennials Still Love Their Nickelodeon Favorites

Though millennials might be labeled “cringe” by other generations—looking at you, Gen Z!—the nostalgia of the ‘90s and early 2000s is so fun to embrace today. Whether it be through TV shows and movies or fashion and makeup choices, it’s always fun to look back at what was popular during that time. We didn’t have streaming, AI, or smartphones, and maybe that was part of the charm.

Just like we love to rewatch classic holiday movies from our childhood, holiday episodes are right there, too. And these classic shows ‘90s kids grew up with ushered in the next generation of beloved Nickelodeon titles, including Victorious, Big Time Rush, and iCarly—all of which, yes, also had great holiday specials.

As adulting during the holidays gets more and more stressful each year, with grocery prices rising and travel becoming more complicated, it’s the perfect time to go back to happy memories with the movies and shows you watch.

A holiday-decorated living room | Pexels/Laura James

“Having a nostalgic episode means you’re going to feel good, calm, at peace,” Krystine Batcho, a professor of psychology at Le Moyne College in Syracuse, New York, previously told Mental Floss. “You stop feeling anxious. Your stress levels drop. You get a warm, soft, fuzzy feeling. Your brain is reviving old memories when you were a kid watching a show and smelling chocolate chip cookies baking in the kitchen.”

Ready to get into the Thanksgiving spirit? Check out our list of movies to watch. And stay tuned to Mental Floss’s quiz section for more holiday and entertainment trivia.