Quiz: How Quickly Can You Pinpoint the Modern Countries of Shakespeare’s Plays?

You probably know where Hamlet feuds or Othello schemes, and you might even recognize a few of Shakespeare’s iconic settings. But the real world behind the Bard’s stories often looks very different today—and even if you’re well-versed in Shakespeare, that doesn’t necessarily mean you could place famous spots like Illyria (Twelfth Night) or Troy (Troilus and Cressida) on a modern map.

From the fortress of Kronborg Castle in Denmark to the Dalmatian Coast, these locations inspired some of the most unforgettable plays in history. Think you can match each Shakespearean story to its modern-day location? Put your knowledge to the test in the quiz below!

Did you nail every modern-day location, or did a few of Shakespeare’s settings leave you scratching your head? Whether you aced it or need a second look, there’s plenty more Bard-inspired fun to explore. Try one of our other quizzes, or dive into our debriefs on the phrases and real-world places that Shakespeare put on the map.

Shakespeare’s World: Then & Now

Shakespeare set his stories in places that were as vivid and dramatic as the characters themselves, from regal castles and mysterious forests to sunlit Adriatic shores. While the plays brought these locations to life on stage, the real-world settings have changed over the centuries, offering a fascinating glimpse at how the Bard’s imagined worlds connect to the modern map.

Elsinore - Kronborg Castle, Denmark

Hamlet’s home away from the page: Kronborg Castle in Helsingør, Denmark. | carstenbrandt/GettyImages

The setting of Hamlet was known as Elsinore to Shakespeare’s English audience. Today, Kronborg Castle still towers over the Øresund Strait in Helsingør, Denmark, a Renaissance fortress that vividly evokes the Danish kingdom of the play. Built in the 16th century, it was designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2000, preserving the very walls that inspired Shakespeare’s drama.

Illyria - Dalmatian Coast, Croatia

Croatia’s Kastel Stafilic, a scenic inspiration for Shakespeare’s Illyria. | xbrchx/GettyImages

Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night is set in Illyria, a romantic Adriatic locale that would have been familiar to audiences as a distant, sun-soaked coast and now encompasses parts of modern Croatia, Serbia, and Bosnia. During the 16th century, the region surrounding Dubrovnik, known then as Ragusa, thrived as a prosperous trading center, shaped by Italian cultural influences and governed by dukes. Today, the Dalmatian Coast still boasts sparkling waters, historic harbors, and coastal towns that capture the charm and adventure of the Bard’s seaside comedy.

Forest of Arden - The Ardennes, Europe

Shakespeare’s Forest of Arden comes to life in the hilly, river-carved Ardennes of Europe. | YuricBel/GettyImages

In As You Like It, the Forest of Arden is a lush, magical woodland of romance and mischief. Shakespeare blended elements from England’s Forest of Arden, near his hometown, and mainland Europe’s Ardennes, a hilly, river-carved region stretching across Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, and France. The dense forests and narrow valleys you see today are a living reminder of the pastoral charm that shaped the play.

These modern-day locations remind us that while Shakespeare’s worlds may be centuries old, the landscapes that inspired his imagination still exist, waiting to be explored, mapped, and written about today.

More Like This: