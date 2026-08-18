Quiz: Prove Your Pop Culture Expertise By Picking the Famous Name Before Time’s Up

Think you know your celebrities and historical figures? Whether it’s a Grammy-winning artist or 19th century inventor, famous names are ingrained into pop culture. Maybe you’ve heard it in a TV show, or maybe you’ve read their book. Whatever the reason, it’s easy to remember famous names. To put your knowledge to the test, identify the first name of these famous men in under five minutes. It’s harder than it seems!

So, how did you do? Were you able to get all 55 questions correct in under five minutes? If you were, we’re seriously impressed! There were so many celebrities and famous figures included, my memory started failing me about halfway through. Be sure to share the quiz with your pop culture-obsessed friends to see how they perform!

Biggest Celebrities Throughout History

Though today we might not consider historical figures to be “celebrities,” at the time, they were some of the most famous people living, and believe it or not, celebrity culture formed a long, long time ago.

No, there weren’t tabloids or social media apps back then, but historians explain that the phenomenon of wanting to follow a famous someone’s life who you don’t actually know goes back centuries. Professor Sharon Marcus, who wrote the 2019 book The Drama of Celebrity, cites the 1500s and 1600s as when people “became interested in actors, playwrights, and humanists.”

By the 20th century, it had become normal to admire a celebrity and want to follow their work, their personal life, and anything else that was available to the public. Some of the early celebrities of the era include Florence Turner, Mary Pickford, and Charlie Chaplin, all famous actors. Hollywood stars became the center of attention in the early 1900s, with the likes of Marilyn Monroe, Humphrey Bogart, and Audrey Hepburn becoming A-list celebrities.

Marilyn Monroe | Bettmann/GettyImages

Of course, there were musicians too. Elvis Presley, Louis Armstrong, and Billie Holiday, for example, had huge followings. Presley specifically, who became known as the “King of Rock and Roll,” had a fanbase not too different from what we see today—screaming fans begging for autographs, the whole nine yards.

And that level of obsession only continued—and perhaps increased—throughout the decades. The Beatles, for example, are one of the most influential bands of all time, while blockbuster stars Harrison Ford, Tom Cruise, and Bruce Willis were catapulted into the spotlight with their successful movies. Pop stars like Madonna, Britney Spears, and Taylor Swift have all amassed incredibly large fanbases. And with the rise of social media, fans now feel closer than ever to their favorite celebrities.

By the 2020s, the rise of the influencer is impossible to ignore. Not only are celebrities actors, singers, athletes, and business moguls, but they’re social media stars, too.

Throughout the evolution of celebrity culture, one thing remains true: it’s simply human instinct to follow others.