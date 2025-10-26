Quiz: Can You Get a Perfect Score on This Stephen King Trivia?

Halloween is just days away, and with it comes dressing up, trick-or-treating, and horror movie marathons. It’s hard not to think of the spooky season without wanting to watch or read something scary, and, of course, Stephen King is the master of just that. The award-winning, bestselling author is best known for his works in horror, penning some of the most iconic stories of the genre to date.

It might not be John Carpenter’s Halloween, but King adaptations such as Carrie, The Shining, Misery, and Pet Sematary are just a few perfect movies to watch this Halloween. And if you’re looking for a book to read, there are even more options.

Stephen King content is still as popular as ever

For TV lovers, King’s latest adaptation comes in the form of Welcome to Derry, a prequel series based on It. Andy and Barbara Muschietti, along with Jason Fuchs, developed the new series for HBO, which premieres on Sunday, October 26 at 9:00 p.m. ET. All three creatives were involved in the It movies (2017 and 2019), which were major box office successes.

Welcome to Derry serves as proof that King’s stories are truly timeless, with new generations following along and falling in love with his characters and mysteries. The HBO series, taking place in 1962, takes inspiration from interludes in the book, while also creating new material to fill in the gaps.

In addition to Welcome to Derry, King’s 1979 novel The Long Walk—written under his alias—was adapted for the big screen and released in September, directed by Francis Lawrence. The film received positive reviews and was applauded for the two lead performances, played by Cooper Hoffman and David Jonsson.

In total, that makes three King film adaptations this year alone, also including The Monkey and The Running Man, along with another TV series in The Institute. He also released a book this year, Never Flinch, a crime story following frequent character Holly Gibney.

Whether you’re enjoying a King classic for the 10th time or trying out a new title, the list is very long when it comes to content to consume from one of the greatest authors in the genre. Happy Halloween!