Can You Decipher These Translated Song Lyrics? Tune Twist Quiz #55

In Tune Twist, we run the lyrics of a hit song through multiple languages, then translate them back into English. Here’s a hint: The song came from the second solo record of a musician who was also part of a successful band. The song, which was released in 1984, hit No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The title of the song was also the name of a best-selling book about baseball, but as the musician explained, “Even though I am a baseball fan, I had never heard of that book. My inspiration came from [a] Dylan Thomas poem.”

Can you figure out what the song is, or who performed it? Test your deciphering skills and your musical knowledge below.

