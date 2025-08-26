Mental Floss

Can You Decipher These Translated Song Lyrics? Tune Twist Quiz #55

It’s time to play Tune Twist, where we translate the lyrics of popular songs into multiple languages and then back into English. Can you figure out what the song is, or who performed it?
See if you can decipher this twisted tune.
In Tune Twist, we run the lyrics of a hit song through multiple languages, then translate them back into English. Here’s a hint: The song came from the second solo record of a musician who was also part of a successful band. The song, which was released in 1984, hit No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The title of the song was also the name of a best-selling book about baseball, but as the musician explained, “Even though I am a baseball fan, I had never heard of that book. My inspiration came from [a] Dylan Thomas poem.”

Can you figure out what the song is, or who performed it? Test your deciphering skills and your musical knowledge below.

