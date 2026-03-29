Quiz: Which Disney Princess Are You?

Are you intelligent and thoughtful like Belle, curious and energetic like Ariel, or reserved and strong like Elsa? Or maybe you embody the best traits of several princesses! Each Disney princess, from Cinderella to Moana, stands for certain inspirational traits that speak directly to our character. Perhaps you recognize qualities in yourself that align with a particular princess, or you find the Disney princesses so inspiring that you strive to reflect their traits in your own life.

In the wise words of The Princess Diaries' Amelia Mignonette Thermopolis Renaldi, Princess of Genovia: "To be a princess, you have to believe that you are a princess." If you personify the qualities of Disney princesses, you are a princess too. But which princess best matches your personality? Take this quiz to discover which Disney princess you're most like.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h2&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Personalities&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h2&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; Cinderella &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; Elsa &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; Ariel &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; Moana &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; Belle &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

Which Disney princess reflects your personality the most? Each of these princesses is determined, compassionate, and inspiring in her own unique way. Share this quiz with your friends and find out if you’re the same Disney princess!

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THE DISNEY PRINCESS TIMELINE

Cinderella | Disney

If you grew up watching Disney films, chances are, you have a favorite princess. The legacy of Disney princesses started with the gentle and nurturing Snow White and her loyal dwarfs in 1937, and has since grown to include the latest heroine, the independent warrior princess Raya, who took over our screens in 2021.

Somewhere in between, we were inspired by Ariel's sense of adventure, Pocahontas's, Rapunzel's, and Jasmine’s bravery, Aurora’s gracefulness, Mulan's and Tiana's determination, and Merida's resourcefulness. These heroines showcase the strength of women, from the profound influence of femininity to the bold courage of risking everything to discover who you are and fight for what matters most.

This timeline showcases the evolution of the Disney princess legacy, revealing how every leading lady brings her own distinct qualities and guidance to fans across generations.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)

Cinderella (1950)

Sleeping Beauty (1959)

The Little Mermaid (1989)

Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Aladdin (1992)

Pocahontas (1995)

Mulan (1998)

The Princess and the Frog (2009)

Tangled (2010)

Brave (2012)

Frozen (2013)

Moana (2016)

Raya and the Last Dragon (2021)

Each of these films features a protagonist who has inspired us in different ways; whether through her kindness toward others, her fearless defiance of the odds, or her commitment to prioritizing herself. There’s something undeniably motivating about the Disney princesses. The qualities of every single heroine represent the era in which she was created, yet they also offer timeless lessons that resonate with audiences of all ages.

No matter which Disney princess the quiz matched you with, embracing the qualities they demonstrate as you chase your own dreams can be an empowering path to personal growth and your very own happily ever after.

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