The Spiritual Meaning of Angel Number 838

For thousands of years, people have found evidence of the sacred in the world around them and special meanings in numbers. Numerology, or the belief that numbers can have mystical powers, dates back thousands of years, and modern Western numerology is often traced back to the Greek philosopher Pythagoras.

In the late 1990s, a modern iteration of this old science sprang up in the form of angel numbers. This concept was created by New Age writer Doreen Virtue, who popularized the idea that sequences of repeating digits were signs from spirit guides that have specific meanings. Virtue later renounced the whole idea and became a born-again Christian, but it was too late. Angel numbers have become a social media phenomenon and don’t seem to be going away anytime soon.

While the most commonly discussed angel numbers are sequences of thrice-repeated numerals like 333, 444, and 777, these aren’t the only numbers supposedly endowed with divine significance. Among the less-common angel numbers is 838, a figure often said to signify that your hard work is paying off, recognition is on the way, and it’s time to trust yourself and your power.

The significance of angel number 838

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838 is generally said to be a very positive sign that may indicate that recognition and celebration are incoming. It can be particularly significant for creative people, and may be a sign that the work you’ve been steadily crafting may be about to be celebrated publicly or on a much larger scale.

This number can also be a sign that success in the realm of relationships or your career is incoming. More generally, it is said to be a sign to trust yourself, stay on your path, and focus on your goals, because the angels want you to know you’re on the right track.

In general, this is seen as an empowering number that signifies abundance and expansion. It is a reminder to continue to have faith in your journey, because achievements and success are incoming. This number is also said to be a reminder to align yourself with positive energy and to distance yourself from negative thoughts and naysayers, which have no place in your journey.

838 is a palindrome, meaning it reads the same forwards and backward. This gives it a sense of symmetry and balance, which is behind some of this number's association with stability, alignment, and possible romantic connection. Additionally, 838 contains two eights, a numeral associated with infinite abundance, material wealth, and karmic balance. In between the eights is a single three, a number associated with creativity, self-expression, and communication. All this is part of why this number is often linked to abundance and achievement in creative pursuits.

If you see this number, it may be a sign to rest assured that all the hard work you have been doing in solitude and in the dark is gathering together to blossom into something magnificent. The angels just might be telling you to stay on your path, think positively, and trust that wonderful things are coming your way.