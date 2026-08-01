The Best True or False Quiz Questions to Fool Your Friends on Trivia Night

True or false quizzes seem easy until you’re on your tenth guess based solely on a gut feeling. Even though you have a 50-50 chance of getting the right answer, distinguishing fact from fiction can be harder than it looks—especially when the questions cover a wide range of topics.

The experience isn't exclusive to students, either. Kids and adults alike face their fair share of true or false questions, whether it's during a pop quiz, at pub trivia, or even in a workplace training module. These 100 true or false statements, spanning everything from geography to Disney, will help you prepare for just about any trivia challenge. There are even food facts (and fiction) to settle debates over where Caesar salad and French fries were really invented the next time conversation around the dinner table starts to stall.

General Knowledge True or False Questions

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1. The "black box" on a commercial aircraft is painted black.

Answer: False. They are bright orange so search teams can easily spot them.

2. You are taller when you wake up in the morning than when you go to bed.

Answer: True. Gravity compresses your spine during the day, and it decompresses overnight.

3. Peeing on a jellyfish sting neutralizes the pain.

Answer: False. Urine can actually trigger the stingers to release more venom; use vinegar instead.

4. An atom is the smallest particle in existence.

Answer: False. Atoms are made of subatomic particles, which are made of even smaller quarks.

5. Human blood contains real gold.

Answer: True. The human body contains about 0.2 milligrams of gold, mostly in the bloodstream.

6. If you swallow chewing gum, it takes seven years to digest.

Answer: False. Your body can't digest it, but it passes through your system in a couple of days.

7. Lighting is hotter than the surface of the Sun.

Answer: True. A lightning bolt reaches 50,000°F—about five times hotter than the Sun's surface.

8. Teeth are the only part of the human body that cannot repair themselves.

Answer: True. Enamel has no living cells, so damaged teeth cannot regenerate.

9. Cracking your knuckles causes arthritis.

Answer: False. It simply pops gas bubbles in your joint fluid and does not cause arthritis.

10. Sound travels faster through water than through air.

Answer: True. Sound waves travel about 4.3 times faster in water because it is denser.

11. Humans only use 10% of their brains.

Answer: False. Brain scans show virtually all parts of the brain are active throughout the day.

Geography True or False Questions

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12. Monaco is the smallest independent country in the world.

Answer: False. Vatican City is the smallest country on Earth.

13. Australia is wider than the Earth's moon.

Answer: True. Australia is about 4,000 km wide; the moon's diameter is roughly 3,474 km.

14. Canada has the longest coastline of any nation in the world.

Answer: True. Its coastline stretches over 151,000 miles across three oceans.

15. Hawaii has more active volcanoes than any other U.S. state.

Answer: False. Alaska is the most active state, with over 140 active volcanoes.

16. South Africa has three official capital cities.

Answer: True. Pretoria, Cape Town, and Bloemfontein split the government branches.

17. The Antarctic Polar Desert is the largest desert on Earth.

Answer: True. Deserts are defined by low precipitation, making cold Antarctica larger than the Sahara.

18. Mount Everest is the tallest mountain on Earth measured from base to peak.

Answer: False. Mauna Kea in Hawaii is taller from its underwater base to its peak.

19. Greenland is three times larger than the state of Texas.

Answer: True. Greenland is massive, spanning over 830,000 square miles.

20. Marrakesh is the official capital city of Morocco.

Answer: False. The official capital of Morocco is Rabat.

21. Egypt is located entirely on the continent of Africa.

Answer: False. Egypt's Sinai Peninsula is located in Western Asia.

22. The Great Wall of China is visible from the Moon with the naked eye.

Answer: False. Astronauts have confirmed it is far too narrow to see without magnification.

Disney True or False Questions

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23. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was Disney's first full-length feature film.

Answer: True. Released in 1937, it was the first cel-animated feature in history.

24. Minnie Mouse's official full name is Minerva Mouse.

Answer: True. Her full name was introduced in a 1930 comic strip.

25. Walt Disney holds the individual record for the most Academy Awards won.

Answer: True. He won 22 competitive Oscars out of 59 nominations.

26. Walt Disney World in Florida consists of three theme parks.

Answer: False. It features four main theme parks plus two water parks.

27. Disney's first Broadway musical was "The Lion King."

Answer: False. Disney's first Broadway musical was "Beauty and the Beast" in 1994.

28. In Finding Nemo, Nemo is a pufferfish.

Answer: False. Nemo is a clownfish.

29. Disney's shortest feature-length animated film is under 50 minutes long.

Answer: True. The 1942 film Saludos Amigos runs for just 42 minutes.

30. Princess Melody is the daughter of Ariel and Prince Eric.

Answer: True. She stars in The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea.

31. Goofy was originally introduced under the name "Dippy Dawg."

Answer: True. He debuted in 1932 under that name before becoming Goofy.

32. Cinderella was the first official Disney Princess.

Answer: False. Snow White was the first; Cinderella debuted 13 years later.

Food & Drink True or False Questions

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33. The Caesar salad was invented in France.

Answer: False. It was created in Tijuana, Mexico, in 1924.

34. Ketchup was once sold in the United States as medicine.

Answer: True. In the 1830s, doctors sold it in pill form to treat indigestion.

35. M&M’s stands for "Mars and Moordale."

Answer: False. It stands for Mars and Murrie, the creators' last names.

36. Bananas are naturally radioactive.

Answer: True. They contain trace amounts of the radioactive isotope Potassium-40.

37. Prior to the 1850s, lobster was considered a luxury food for the wealthy.

Answer: False. It was so abundant that it was fed to prisoners and livestock.

38. The singular form of the word "spaghetti" is "spaghetto."

Answer: True. "Spaghetti" is plural in Italian; one single noodle is a "spaghetto."

39. Apples, pears, and peaches belong to the rose family.

Answer: True. They are all members of the Rosaceae plant family.

40. French fries were invented in France.

Answer: False. They originated in Belgium.

41. Potatoes contain more potassium than bananas.

Answer: True. A medium potato has about double the potassium of a banana.

42. Honey never expires or spoils.

Answer: True. Its low moisture and high acidity mean bacteria cannot grow in it.

43. Pineapples grow on tall palm trees.

Answer: False. Pineapples grow out of the ground on low-lying leafy plants.

44. Margarine was originally invented as a cheap food substitute for the French military.

Answer: True. Napoleon III offered a prize in 1869 for a cheap butter alternative.

Animal True or False Questions

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45. Goldfish have a three-second memory.

Answer: False. Research shows goldfish can remember things for months.

46. A cheetah is the fastest animal on the planet.

Answer: False. The Peregrine Falcon is the fastest, diving at speeds over 240 mph.

47. Chameleons change color primarily to blend into their surroundings.

Answer: False. They change colors mainly to regulate temperature and communicate mood.

48. Fruit flies were the first animals sent into space.

Answer: True. The U.S. launched fruit flies on a rocket in 1947.

49. Butterflies taste their food using their feet.

Answer: True. Sensors on their feet tell them if a plant is good to eat or lay eggs on.

50. An octopus has three hearts and blue blood.

Answer: True. Two hearts pump to the gills, one to the body, and copper makes their blood blue.

51. Sloths can take up to a month to digest a single leaf.

Answer: True. They have the slowest metabolism of any non-hibernating mammal.

52. Sharks existed on Earth before trees.

Answer: True. Sharks appeared around 450 million years ago; trees came 100 million years later.

53. A crocodile can stick out its tongue.

Answer: False. A membrane holds their tongue to the roof of their mouth.

54. A blue whale's tongue weighs as much as an entire adult elephant.

Answer: True. Their tongues can weigh up to 8,000 pounds.

55. Polar bears live alongside wild penguins in Antarctica.

Answer: False. Polar bears live in the Arctic; wild penguins live in the Southern Hemisphere.

History True or False Questions

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56. Napoleon Bonaparte was famously short.

Answer: False. At 5'6", he was average height for a 19th-century French man.

57. Before becoming Queen, Elizabeth II trained as an auto mechanic.

Answer: True. She served as a driver and mechanic during World War II.

58. Cleopatra was Egyptian by birth.

Answer: False. She was of Macedonian Greek descent.

59. Dr Pepper was created before Coca-Cola in the United States.

Answer: True. Dr Pepper debuted in 1885; Coca-Cola came a year later.

60. The Statue of Liberty is the tallest monument in the world.

Answer: False. India's Statue of Unity is nearly twice as tall.

61. All 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence signed the document on July 4, 1776.

Answer: False. Most signers added their names on August 2, 1776.

62. Henry VIII had eight wives.

Answer: False. He had six wives.

63. Albert Einstein failed math as a schoolboy.

Answer: False. He excelled at math and mastered calculus by age 15.

64. The Vikings wore helmets with horns into battle.

Answer: False. Horned helmets were invented by 19th-century opera costume designers.

65. Underground Railroad conductor Harriet Tubman carried a revolver on her rescue missions.

Answer: True. She carried it for protection and to keep panicked escapees moving.

66. The United States bought Alaska from Denmark.

Answer: False. Alaska was purchased from Russia in 1867.

Sports & Games True or False Questions

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67. A golf ball is the fastest-recorded object in sports.

Answer: False. A badminton shuttlecock holds the record at over 300 mph.

68. Three consecutive strikes in bowling is called an eagle.

Answer: False. Three strikes in a row is called a turkey.

69. Standard golf balls have anywhere between 300 and 500 dimples.

Answer: True. Most American golf balls have 336 dimples.

70. The Olympic flag's five rings represent five continents.

Answer: True. They represent Europe, Asia, Africa, Oceania, and the Americas.

71. In Scrabble, the letter 'K' is worth four points.

Answer: False. The letter 'K' is worth 5 points.

72. The King of Hearts is the only king in a standard deck without a mustache.

Answer: True. He is the only mustache-less king in a deck of cards.

73. Opposite sides of a standard 6-sided die always add up to 7.

Answer: True. 1 is opposite 6, 2 is opposite 5, and 3 is opposite 4.

74. Monopoly was originally created to warn people about the dangers of wealth concentration.

Answer: True. It was patented in 1904 to highlight the dangers of land monopolies.

75. The first modern Olympic Games were held in Rome, Italy.

Answer: False. The first modern Olympics were held in Athens, Greece, in 1896.

76. A regulation golf round consists of 19 holes.

Answer: False. A standard round of golf is 18 holes.

77. Spain won the 2023 Women's World Cup by beating England 2-0.

Answer: False. Spain won the final 1-0.

Language True or False Questions

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78. The letter 'A' is the most commonly used letter in the English language.

Answer: False. The letter 'E' is the most common.

79. There is no word in the English language that rhymes with "orange."

Answer: True. Orange, silver, purple, and month have no exact dictionary rhymes.

80. The word "robot" originates from a Czech word meaning "forced labor."

Answer: True. It comes from the Czech word robota, meaning serf labor.

81. The word "cliché" comes from the sound early printing presses made.

Answer: True. It was French onomatopoeia for the sound of a metal plate striking type.

82. The dot over the letters 'i' and 'j' is called a "tittle."

Answer: True. That tiny dot has a formal name: a tittle.

83. The word "alphabet" is derived from the first two letters of the Greek alphabet.

Answer: True. It comes from combining alpha and beta.

84. There is no official English word that serves as a synonym for the word "synonym."

Answer: False. Words like "poecilonym" or "equivalent" serve as synonyms for "synonym."

85. The word "queue" is the only word in the English language that is still pronounced the same when its last four letters are removed.

Answer: True. Removing "ueue" leaves just the letter "Q," which retains the exact same pronunciation.

86. The letter 'J' is the only letter missing from the periodic table.

Answer: True. No element symbol uses the letter 'J'.

87. Alliumphobia is the scientific term for the fear of garlic.

Answer: True. It takes its name from Allium, the plant genus for garlic and onions.

88. The term "holy day" is the origin of the word "holiday."

Answer: True. It comes from the Old English word hāligdæg.

Pop Culture True or False Questions

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89. 50 Cent and Charlie Chaplin were alive at the exact same time.

Answer: True. Chaplin died in late 1977; 50 Cent was born in mid-1975.

90. In the song "Let It Go" from Frozen, Idina Menzel sings the phrase "Let it go" 20 times.

Answer: False. She sings the phrase 21 times.

91. In Harry Potter, Draco Malfoy has no siblings.

Answer: True. Draco is an only child.

92. Lisa Kudrow was originally cast as Roz Doyle in Frasier.

Answer: True. She was replaced after pilot rehearsals because the style didn't fit.

93. Gillian Anderson was born in Chicago, Illinois.

Answer: True. The X-Files star was born in Chicago before moving to London as a child.

94. Mila Kunis was 18 years old when she auditioned for That '70s Show.

Answer: False. She was only 14 and told producers she'd be 18 on her birthday.

95. The first music video ever aired on MTV was "Video Killed the Radio Star" by The Buggles.

Answer: True. It launched the network on August 1, 1981.

96. Phyllis Smith (Phyllis on The Office) was originally a casting director for the show.

Answer: True. Producers thought her script-reading delivery was so funny they wrote a part for her.

97. Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci are related in real life.

Answer: True. Stanley Tucci is married to Emily's sister, Felicity Blunt.

98. Timothée Chalamet attended the same high school as rapper Nicki Minaj.

Answer: True. Both went to LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in NYC.

99. Meryl Streep has won two Academy Awards.

Answer: False. She has won three Oscars.

100. There are 219 episodes of the TV show Friends.

Answer: False. There are 236 episodes across its 10 seasons.

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