Trivia of the Day for August 17, 2026: 25 Questions, No Googling Allowed

We’re officially past the dog days of summer, and we’re starting to look toward fall next month. The final weeks of summer are bittersweet, as we say goodbye to the sunniest months of the year to welcome in cozy, spooky vibes. If you’re looking to strengthen your trivia expertise, why not start your day this warm August Monday with trivia?

Here at Mental Floss, we’re providing you with a trivia of the day list, including questions about this day in history along with random facts. Below each question, you’ll find the answer for easy access. Do you know all 25 of these trivia questions for August 17? Prove your knowledge below!

August 17 Questions

August handwritten in the sandy shoreline | AleksandarGeorgiev/GettyImages

Let’s begin with questions about August 17 in history.

1. Which country declared its independence on August 17, 1945?

Answer: Indonesia.

2. Which legendary actor, known for Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, and Goodfellas, was born on August 17, 1943?

Answer: Robert De Niro.

3. On August 17, 2008, which swimmer won his record-setting eighth gold medal at a single Olympic Games?

Answer: Michael Phelps.

4. Which famous American frontiersman, nicknamed the “King of the Wild Frontier,” was born on August 17, 1786?

Answer: Davy Crockett.

5. Which George Orwell novel about a group of rebellious farm animals was first published on August 17, 1945?

Answer: Animal Farm.

6. In 1978, the Double Eagle II made history on August 17 by becoming the first balloon to successfully cross which ocean?

Answer: The Atlantic Ocean.

7. Which planet's moon Phobos was discovered by astronomer Asaph Hall on August 17, 1877?

Answer: Mars.

8. Which jazz musician released the landmark album Kind of Blue on August 17, 1959?

Answer: Miles Davis.

9. Which African country celebrates its independence from France on August 17?

Answer: Gabon.

10. Robert Fulton began a famous steamboat voyage up which U.S. river on August 17, 1807?

Answer: The Hudson River.

General August Questions

August | pepifoto/GettyImages

Maybe the August 17 questions were a little tough. “This day in history” trivia can be difficult because it’s so specific. Let’s try August trivia questions in general.

11. August was named after which ancient Roman emperor?

Answer: Augustus.

12. What is the birthstone traditionally associated with August?

Answer: Peridot. (Sardonyx and spinel are also recognized).

13. Which zodiac sign covers most people born during the first three weeks of August?

Answer: Leo.

14. What flower, known for its tall spikes of colorful blooms, is one of August’s official birth flowers?

Answer: Gladiolus.

15. August is one of how many months that have 31 days?

Answer: Seven.

16. Which famous meteor shower typically reaches its peak in August each year?

Answer: Perseids.

17. Which iconic music festival took place in August on a dairy farm in New York?

Answer: Woodstock Music and Art Fair.

18. In the Southern Hemisphere, August falls during which season?

Answer: Winter.

19. Which fruit is typically at peak season during August and comes in varieties such as Elberta, Redhaven, and Donut?

Answer: Peach.

20. What type of moon is sometimes called a “Sturgeon Moon” when it occurs in August?

Answer: Full moon.

General Knowledge Questions

Trivia word | chrupka/GettyImages

And to finish this off, let’s go for five completely random, general knowledge questions on this August Monday!

21. What is the capital of Australia?

Answer: Canberra.

22. What element has the chemical symbol Au?

Answer: Gold.

23. How many sides does a dodecagon have?

Answer: 12.

24. Which ocean is the largest on Earth?

Answer: The Pacific Ocean.

25. What is the only mammal capable of true sustained flight?

Answer: Bat.

How’d you do? Were you able to answer all 25 questions correctly? If so, we’re impressed. Be sure to stick around for more daily trivia, and in the meantime check out our quiz page for interactive challenges to put your knowledge on topics like movies, geography, music, and more to the test.