Trivia of the Day for August 20, 2026: 25 Questions to Test Your Knowledge

As we inch closer to the weekend, you might need a quick brain exercise to keep you going. Work and other responsibilities can slow us down, making us tired by the end of the workweek. But keeping your general knowledge and memory sharp is important, and what better way to do so with some quick trivia questions? Mental Floss’s Trivia of the Day puts your trivia skills to the test, including 25 questions ranging from “this day in history” to totally random topics.

From birthdays for big-name celebrities such as Amy Adams and Al Roker to historical anniversaries for events like the Battle of Fallen Timbers and Leon Trotsky’s assassination, August 20 is a big one for notable happenings.

Can you get all 25 of our trivia questions correct? We provide the answers for you right below each question so you don’t have to go searching for it. Let’s start with questions about August 20 to see how well you know what’s happened today in history.

August 20 Questions

August | Palto/GettyImages

Think you remember events that occurred on this day in history? Prove it with these questions.

1. Which NASA spacecraft launched on August 20, 1977, on a mission to explore the outer planets?

Answer: Voyager 2.

2. Which period of political liberalization in Czechoslovakia was crushed when Warsaw Pact forces invaded on the night of August 20, 1968?

Answer: The Prague Spring.

3. Which Russian revolutionary was fatally attacked with an ice axe in Mexico on August 20, 1940?

Answer: Leon Trotsky.

4. Which famous orchestral work by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky was first performed in Moscow on August 20, 1882?

Answer: The 1812 Overture.

5. Which professional sports league traces its origins to a meeting held in Canton, Ohio, on August 20, 1920?

Answer: The NFL.

6. Which famous British prime minister delivered his “The Few” speech on August 20, 1940?

Answer: Winston Churchill.

7. Which U.S. president selected Nelson Rockefeller to be his vice president on August 20, 1974?

Answer: Gerald Ford.

8. Which MLB player became the youngest ever to hit a home run when he did so at age 17 on August 20, 1945?

Answer: Tommy Brown.

9. Which U.S. president issued a proclamation on August 20, 1866, formally declaring the Civil War over?

Answer: Andrew Johnson.

10. On August 20, 1914, German forces occupied which Belgian capital during World War I?

Answer: Brussels.

General August Questions

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Were you able to get those correct? We know, the specific day questions can be very tough. So why not try some general August questions? This trivia might be a bit easier.

11. What American city was devastated by a massive earthquake on August 31, 1886?

Answer: Charleston, South Carolina.

12. Which U.S. president signed the Social Security Act on August 14, 1935?

Answer: Franklin D. Roosevelt.

13. Which European country celebrates its National Day on August 1?

Answer: Switzerland.

14. What shellfish gets its own National Day on August 5 in the U.S.?

Answer: The oyster.

15. Which NASA spacecraft became the first to orbit Mercury in 2011 after launching in August 2004?

Answer: MESSENGER.

16. August falls within what major Atlantic weather season?

Answer: Hurricane season.

17. Which tiny flying insects are famous for producing synchronized flashes and can still be spotted on warm August evenings in parts of the U.S.?

Answer: Fireflies.

18. What pigment gives many leaves their green color during August before fall colors emerge?

Answer: Chlorophyll.

19. Which annual baseball tournament for young players is traditionally held in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, during August?

Answer: The Little League Baseball World Series.

20. Which famous music television channel launched on August 1, 1981?

Answer: MTV.

General Knowledge Questions

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Tired of August trivia? We’re getting closer to the end of the month! To end today’s trivia, try your hand at five totally random questions covering different topics. Good luck!

21. Which country has the most natural lakes in the world?

Answer: Canada.

22. What is the largest living bird in the world?

Answer: The ostrich.

23. Which fictional character is known for saying “What’s up, Doc?”

Answer: Bugs Bunny.

24. What is the capital of Norway?

Answer: Oslo.

25. Which metal is liquid at room temperature?

Answer: Mercury.

How’d you do on our latest Trivia of the Day? Did these 25 questions sharpen your mind a bit? Be sure to keep checking in with us at Mental Floss for new trivia and quizzes every day. From history and geography to movies and literature, we’re dedicated to bringing the most interesting stories and fun challenges to our readers.