Why Do Hotel Mirrors Always Face the Bed?

Have you ever stepped into a room that isn’t yours and immediately questioned the interior design choices?

Curiosity about why a photo hangs behind the couch, or why an end table is placed in a corner, is only human. We quietly, or sometimes openly, scrutinize the decor decisions made in our friends’ and relatives’ homes. But what happens when this curiosity shifts from an individual home to a building with hundreds of rooms, each mirroring the same design?

If you’ve ever spent a night in a hotel, you’ll notice that, no matter the brand, the layout is nearly identical. The television sits opposite the bed, the coffee maker is set on a side table next to the mini fridge, and the mirrors are strategically hung in the entryway and near the bed.

The placement of mirrors in hotels isn’t as random as it seems; there’s intention behind it. Here’s why hotel mirrors often face the bed.

MIRROR MIRROR ON THE WALL

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Chances are, during your travels, especially on vacation, you’re too focused on your schedule to sit and analyze your hotel room. Still, with a quick look around, you’ll find that mirrors are almost always arranged the same way: one in the hallway by the door, and another facing the bed (from any direction).

Sometimes it’s over a desk, other times to the left of the bed facing the window. Either way, its presence is deliberate.

There is no elaborate explanation. The real reason hotels put mirrors facing the bed is simply to amplify the light in the room (in relation to the location of the window). The mirror’s reflection not only creates a sense of openness, an idea from feng shui, but also brightens the space, making it feel more cheerful and welcoming.

While there are several superstitions surrounding mirror placement, most hotels are aiming to make rooms appear larger, with hallway mirrors adding depth, and to create a more inviting atmosphere.

FENG SHUI FAUX PAS

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While we know mirrors can enhance light and space when positioned toward the bed, are there any reasons to reconsider this design choice?

In feng shui, placing a mirror directly across from the bed is believed to create restless, chaotic energy that can make it difficult to relax. Beyond cultural beliefs about energy, there are also practical reasons to avoid facing a mirror towards the bed.

Our minds can play tricks when we see reflections or shadows in a mirror, especially at night. Waking to your own shadowy image can cause a moment of anxiety, making you think you’ve seen something suspicious, when it’s just your reflection or a passing car outside the hotel.

FINAL REFLECTION

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Mirrors are commonly used to bring in more natural light and make a space appear bigger, which explains their placement in hotel rooms. Yet, despite the advantage of increased light, some argue that it disturbs the room’s energy and can be distracting when you’re trying to unwind at night.

Whether you appreciate the extra light that hotel mirrors provide or find yourself wishing they were restricted to the bathroom, mirrors undeniably influence the ambiance of a room.

The next time you stay in a hotel, take a moment to reflect on your reflection, and decide whether a mirror directed at the bed is a fabulous design choice or a feng shui faux pas.

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