Contrary to popular belief, older people might be more likely to be happier, not grumpier, than younger people. That’s according to Heidi White, M.D., a professor of medicine in the geriatrics division at Duke University. Speaking with AARP in 2018, Doctor White explained that most research demonstrates aging is associated with patience and acceptance, not public freakouts. So we’re not saying older people are never cranky, just that the stereotype of evolving into Grampa Abe Simpson isn’t accurate or particularly sensitive to their needs.

The latest episode of Misconceptions debunks some more myths about aging. You can read a few of them below, and hear all of them by watching the video above.

Older people don’t have sex.

The same Hollywood that tells us older people are grumpy also tells us senior sex is supposed to be funny because it shouldn’t be happening—that older people don’t have any interest in sex or that they might be too frail to survive it. One AARP survey found that two-thirds of respondents 65 and over were still interested in sex. Not only does sexual desire remain in old age, but it can have plenty of health benefits. Like any physical activity, sex promotes cardiovascular health. It can also improve mood due to promoting positive emotional relationships. A separate study found that, of people 75 to 85 who were sexually active, they were engaging in intercourse two or three times per month.

Arthritis only affects older people.

Joint inflammation, which is more commonly known as arthritis, can have debilitating effects on people. But, hey, if you’re young, you won’t have to worry about it, right? Sorry, but the idea that arthritis is only a cause for concern at an advanced age is flat out wrong.

You May Also Like ...

According to the Arthritis Foundation, more than half of arthritis sufferers that have been formally diagnosed are under the age of 65. Many people afflicted are in their forties, thirties, or even their twenties. Each year, more than 300,000 children are diagnosed with a juvenile form of the condition. That’s because arthritis isn’t due to wear and tear but factors like genetic dispositions, injury, body mass, and lack of physical activity.

We’re all headed for the nursing home.

Many seniors lead active lives. | Roger Wright/GettyImages

Fortunately, aging doesn’t have to mean turning in the keys to your house. Census data analyzed by The Washington Post in 2023 found that less than 10 percent of 85-year-olds were in a care facility. That means the vast majority of seniors are living outside of those programs. The rest either lived alone or with family members. Multigenerational households are better equipped to care for older family members. Others might have family living nearby or a neighborhood community that makes occupying a residence by themselves easier.

Other Misconceptions Featured in the Video

Older People Need Less Sleep Older People Can’t Build Muscle Older People Don’t Make Good Employees Older People Can’t Donate Organs

This story was adapted from an episode of Misconceptions on YouTube. Don’t forget to subscribe for fascinating videos every week.

Discover More Misconceptions: