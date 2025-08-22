Why Is It Called “Morning Sickness” If It Can Last All Day?

The name “morning sickness” makes it sound like a minor inconvenience that goes away with time (and maybe some coffee, if you can stomach it). But speak to any pregnant or formerly pregnant person, and they’ll tell you that it’s more of an all-day ailment.

So why did this name stick around, and what’s actually going on in the body to make mornings such a prime time for nausea?

What Is Morning Sickness?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, morning sickness refers to the combination of nausea and vomiting that nearly 70 percent of pregnant people experience, usually during the first trimester. While it can strike at any time, mornings usually get the blame because symptoms often hit hardest right after waking up.

There are a couple of reasons for this:

Low blood sugar: After a night without eating, blood sugar naturally dips, and low blood sugar can sometimes cause nausea.

An empty stomach: No food means more stomach acid, which can worsen queasiness.

Hormone surges: Levels of human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) spike in early pregnancy, along with estrogen and progesterone. These can slow down digestion.

Many pregnant people will become well acquainted with the bathroom. | Glasshouse Images/GettyImages

Combine these factors with the sudden drop in blood pressure when you get out of bed, and mornings can feel like the perfect storm for a surprise yak-attack. But some people may experience the worst symptoms at other times of the day—the afternoon, evening, and even the middle of the night are all fair game.

What Causes Morning Sickness?

Researchers still don’t have the full idea of what causes morning sickness, but hormones are a major culprit. One leading suspect is hCG, the same hormone measured in a pregnancy test; studies have found that high levels of hCG correlate with more severe nausea, though no one’s nailed down exactly how it triggers the response. A study published in Nature in 2023 also found that GDF15—a hormone the fetus produces—may also play a role. Rising levels of estrogen and progesterone can leave a pregnant person feeling fairly crummy, too.

Genetics may also be to blame. If your parent or sibling had severe morning sickness, you might want to strap in for a potentially bumpy ride. Those who were already prone to motion sickness and nausea caused by hormonal fluctuations or migraines also seem to have a higher risk of experiencing morning sickness.

Can You Actually Prevent Morning Sickness?

The good news is, most people see symptoms fade as they transition into the second trimester. Until then, it’s all about finding tricks to keep the queasy feelings at bay—and crossing your fingers that breakfast (or perhaps dinner, if your symptoms are worse at night) stays down. While there’s no universal cure, you can try to find relief through a mix of diet tweaks, lifestyle changes, and medication:

Snack strategically: Keep crackers or dry toast by the bed and nibble on those before getting up.

Eat small, frequent meals instead of three big ones.

Prioritize protein if you can. Empty carbs may cause your blood sugar to spike, making nausea worse.

Avoid triggers: Strong smells, stuffy rooms, and greasy or spicy foods can set off nausea.

Stay hydrated: Sip water, ginger tea, or (real) ginger ale throughout the day.

Try wearing seasick bands that target anti-nausea acupressure points.

Suck on sour candies or mints.

Mild snacks with a bit of protein may help. | Grace Cary/GettyImages

Your healthcare providers may suggest over-the-counter products like Unisom and vitamin B6 or prescribe medication to help ease the symptoms. Those dealing with extreme nausea and vomiting may be suffering from a condition known as hyperemesis gravidarum (HG), so it’s important to keep your OBGYN in the loop.

