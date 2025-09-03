See How Much Weight the Winner of This Year’s Giant Waterlily Weigh-Off Can Hold Before Sinking

For three years, public gardens and zoos worldwide have come together to celebrate the strength of their Victoria waterlilies (or giant waterlilies) through the Giant Waterlily Weigh-Off. These plants are the largest of their kind, with leaves big enough to hold upwards of 100 pounds. The maximum weight held by this year’s winner was equivalent to a full-grown person, as you can see in the video below.

This Waterlily Can Hold 183 Pounds

Bok Tower Gardens in Lake Wales, Florida, took the crown this year, according to the official Denver Botanic Gardens website. Its giant water lily supported 183 pounds (about 83 kilograms) before sinking. The runner-ups weren’t far behind: Missouri Botanical Garden’s Victoria waterlily could hold around 182 pounds (82.6 kilograms), while one waterlily at Huntsville Botanical Garden in Alabama held 176 pounds (79.8 kilograms). The 2025 winner vastly outperformed last year’s. Missouri Botanical Garden was the champion in 2024, with a pad that maxed out at 142 pounds.

The Giant Waterlily Weigh-Off is typically organized by Denver Botanic Gardens and held annually on social media. Horticulturalists enter the contest by submitting videos of themselves stacking objects—including weights, bricks, and bags of oranges—on top of their waterlilies. The videos end by disclosing how much weight the leaf can hold before sinking.

Denver Botanic Gardens uses the contest as an opportunity to educate the public about aquatic plants, particularly the tropical waterlily species V. amazonica, V. cruziana, and Victoria ‘Longwood Hybrid.’ Their leaves can grow up to 10 feet in diameter, and, as you can see, they’re surprisingly strong. This is thanks to the cross-veins and ribs latticing the bottom of the leaves.

Per Denver Botanic Gardens, the veins grow and expand, allowing them to create sturdy air pockets that distribute weight effectively across the plant. It also makes for fun social media content for botanical gardens across the globe.