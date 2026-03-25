From Belly Buttons to Bathing: 9 Uncommon Phobias You Didn't Know Existed

A phobia is more than just being scared of something; It's an intense, persistent, and sometimes irrational fear that can interfere with an individual's everyday life. Unlike typical fears, which usually fade when the subject realizes there is no danger, phobias can cause constant anxiety and avoidance.

According to Cedar Hill Behavioral Health, phobias range from common fears to very unique ones, yet they all share the same foundation: the fear is much stronger than the threat. This is why even something harmless, like a texture or a color, can trigger real distress for someone with a phobia.

Although phobias may appear unusual to those who don't experience them, they often arise from logical and understandable causes. They can be shaped by past experiences, genetics, environmental influences, and even how a person processes sensory information. For example, a negative or frightening event can cause the brain to associate a harmless object, like a balloon, with immediate danger that never diminishes.

These phobias, no matter how rare, are still real and meaningful to those who experience them. Over time, these associations might intensify, particularly when a person chooses avoidance over directly facing their fear. If anything, phobias are proof of how complex our brains are and how far they will go to protect us, even if that protection doesn't mirror reality.

From belly buttons to bathing and everything in between, here are nine uncommon phobias you didn't know existed.

Octophobia

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Fear of the number eight

Since the prefix "Octo" means eight, Octophobia is the fear of the number eight. People with this phobia tend to stay far away from any reference to the number, from addresses and phone numbers to calendar dates. Even seeing the number eight in public can be distressing.

Omphalophobia

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Fear of belly buttons

Omphalophobia is the fear of belly buttons. At its most intense stage, people with this phobia go out of their way to avoid belly buttons altogether. This includes both touching and even looking at them. Unsurprisingly, crowded places like public beaches, are not ideal vacation spots for people with Omphalophobia.

Arachibutyrophobia

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Fear of peanut butter sticking to the roof of your mouth

Arachibutyrophobia is the fear of peanut butter sticking to the roof of your mouth. Although many find it irritating, some individuals are genuinely afraid of peanut butter sticking to the roof of their mouth. Be it a fear of choking or a general distaste for peanut butter, people with Arachibutyrophobia have really strong feelings about the popular food paste.

Linonophobia

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Fear of strings

People with Linonophobia are deeply afraid of strings. Their fear often stems from a past traumatic encounter with strings or a related object. Linonophobia can make everyday activities and hobbies challenging, from sewing to the simple act of tying your shoes.

Deipnophobia

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Fear of dining with others

Deipnophobia is the fear of eating with company. For many, eating alone feels uncomfortable, but for people with Deipnophobia, it’s preferred. It's eating with friends, coworkers, loved ones, and even around strangers that poses an obstacle. According to Cedar Hill Behavioral Health, this phobia may lead to increased social isolation.

Ablutophobia

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Fear of bathing

Ablutophobia is the fear of bathing or cleaning oneself, putting those who experience it in a very problematic situation. Maintaining personal hygiene can be especially difficult for people with this phobia. Ablutophobia tends to be more prevalent in children. In severe cases, the anxiety surrounding bathing can lead to total avoidance, which may result in health complications.

Plutophobia

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Fear of money

Plutophobia is not the fear of the dwarf planet Pluto, and it's not the fear of the cartoon dog. Plutophobia is actually the fear of money. People with this phobia aren’t necessarily afraid of cash and coins, but rather the idea of wealth and the pressures that come with it. This fear can make it difficult for individuals to succeed or feel comfortable in professional environments.

Xanthophobia

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Fear of the color yellow

Xanthophobia is the fear of the color yellow. For people with Xanthophobia, the mere sight of the color yellow can be upsetting. These individuals will spend their lives avoiding everything yellow, from yellow foods to yellow clothes to yellow signs.

Hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia

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Fear of long words

The word Hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia itself is definitely triggering for people with the phobia. Hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia is the fear of long words. This fear is typically formed during childhood after a child stumbles over a long word in front of an audience. Seeing long words as an adult makes them feel anxious.

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