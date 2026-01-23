The 10 Worst Blizzards Ever Recorded in the U.S.

In a perfect world, snow days mean cozy blankets, canceled plans, and watching flurries fall outside your window. But sometimes winter weather has a mind of its own.

There are 10 notable blizzards that stand out as the deadliest winter storms in U.S. history. We’re not talking about minor inconveniences like having to scrape ice off your car windshield and waiting to receive a call that school will be closed for the day. These weather events completely shut down cities, rewrote safety rules, and wreaked havoc on the population. They were pivotal moments that reshaped the way we prepare for and respond to winter storms. They changed how cities were built, how storms were forecasted, and how seriously we heed winter weather warnings to this day.

From snow drifts taller than houses to 100-car pile-ups, here's an overview of the blizzards that made Americans rethink their relationship with winter.

GREAT BLIZZARD OF 1888

Great Blizzard Of 1888 | Bettmann/GettyImages

March 1888 started innocently enough in the Northeast, and then it swiftly buried itself. New York, Boston, and surrounding cities were hit with hurricane-force winds and relentless snowfall, creating drifts as high as second-story windows! Transportation was stopped in its tracks, food deliveries were halted, and 400 people lost their lives. The storm exposed fragile infrastructure and pushed the development of underground subways and utility lines. Now that’s an aggressive shove from Mother Nature.

DEATH TOLL: 400+

WHITE HURRICANE (1913)

Cleveland Storm Damage, 1913 | Heritage Images/GettyImages

Blizzards don't only dump snow on streets. In November 1913, a massive storm system exploded over the Great Lakes, combining snow, ice, and extreme winds into what became unaffectionately known as the "White Hurricane." Ships were tossed around the water as if they were weightless, and communities built on the shores were blanketed in snow. More than 250 people died, many of them at sea, making it one of the deadliest natural disasters in the history of the Great Lakes.

DEATH TOLL: 250+

KNICKERBOCKER STORM (1922)

The Knickerbocker Storm, 1922 | Buyenlarge/GettyImages

The Mid-Atlantic learned a grim lesson about snow in January 1922. After nearly 30 inches fell around Washington D.C., the roof of the Knickerbocker Theatre collapsed during a movie showing, killing nearly 100 people. Streetcars were stranded, roads entirely disappeared, and the tragedy drew new attention to architecture and snow thresholds.

DEATH TOLL: 98

CHICAGO BLIZZARD OF 1967

Chicago Snowstorm Of 1967 | Chicago History Museum/GettyImages

Chicago is no stranger to snow, but January 1967 set a new benchmark. In just 24 hours, 23 inches fell, burying the city beneath towering drifts and fierce winds that made cleanup nearly impossible. Cars vanished under snow, public transit came to a standstill, and daily life was frozen in place. 60 people died, and the storm remains one of the most disruptive weather events in the city's history, even by Chicago standards.

DEATH TOLL: 86

BLIZZARD OF 1978

Long Island, blizzard of 1978 | Newsday LLC/GettyImages

Early February 1978 brought a storm packing all the makings of a turbulent winter event. Heavy snow, coastal flooding, and hurricane-force winds slammed the Midwest and Northeast. Roads were impassable, power outages were widespread, and major airports were shut down for days. The storm not only caused massive property damage but also dozens of deaths, reminding officials that winter preparedness is literally a survival strategy.

DEATH TOLL: 70+

STORM OF THE CENTURY (1993)

Blizzard of 1993 | New York Daily News Archive/GettyImages

The 1993 "Storm of the Century" pulled out all the stops. Stretching from Canada to Central America, this massive system dumped feet upon feet of snow, spawned tornadoes, and knocked out power for millions of people. Travel was halted across multiple states, and snowfall totals reached record-breaking highs of 56 inches in some areas. With over 300 fatalities and billions of dollars in damage, one might say it earned its dramatic name.

DEATH TOLL: 318

BLIZZARD OF 1996

Skiing on West End Avenue, 1996 | James Leynse/GettyImages

January 1996 delivered a classic blizzard to the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, dropping up to 37 inches of snow in some locales. But the real trouble didn't start until the snow stopped falling. The aftermath was devastating, with billions of dollars in damage serving as a bleak warning that the hazards of a storm can continue long after the last snowflake falls.

DEATH TOLL: 154

SNOWMAGEDDON (2010)

Albany snowstorm 2010 | Albany Times Union/Hearst Newspapers/GettyImages

February 2010 brought a storm so disruptive it earned its own pop-culture nickname. "Snowmageddon” dumped up to 36 inches of snow across major East Coast cities, closing schools, stalling traffic, and terminating power. While forecasting had improved drastically by the 2010s, even advanced warnings couldn't fully ease the impact of that much snow falling that fast.

DEATH TOLL: 41+

GROUNDHOG DAY BLIZZARD (2011)

Elisa Vendramin/GettyImages

Phil the groundhog was not to blame for the blizzard that left its mark on 2011. This powerful storm unleashed snow, ice, and howling winds throughout the Midwest and Great Lakes, dumping nearly 30 inches in some regions. Travel became treacherous, power outages plunged entire cities into darkness, and the storm instantly earned its place as one of the decade’s most unforgettable winter events.

DEATH TOLL: 36

WINTER STORM JONAS (2016)

Winter 2016 | Anadolu/GettyImages

Winter storm Jonas was a testament to just how far forecasting had come. With days of warning, millions were prepared, and for good reason: snowfall totals reached over 40 inches in some locations. Airports were shut down, highways were closed, and more than 50 people lost their lives, despite proper warnings. Jonas proved that even with advanced technology to predict the extent of winter storms, snow remains a force to be reckoned with.

DEATH TOLL: 48+