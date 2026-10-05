Why Does Static Get Worse in the Cold?

We've all felt a shock of electricity while doing seemingly innocuous things: petting the cat, walking in socks across carpet, or just touching a doorknob. Sometimes you can even see tiny sparks when pulling a blanket off a bed in the dark. But have you ever noticed that the shocks happen more often in the winter? It's as if the static electricity thrives in cold weather.

If you've ever wondered why static shocks happen or if there's anything to be done about them, then you've come to the right place. Let's look at what static electricity is, what causes it, and why the cold makes it worse. Then, you can prepare for winter and arm yourself with ways to stop those annoying and painful zaps.

Rain falling and stroke of forked lightning during thunderstorm at night over church tower and trees | Arterra/GettyImages

What Causes Static Electricity?

According to Britannica, static electricity is "a form of electricity resulting from the imbalance between positive and negative charges within a material." In other words, there is a buildup of electrons (negative charges) on a material. Just like when you bottle everything up inside and then eventually explode, the buildup will reach a point of overflow and release the electric charge.

Atoms, the tiny particles that make up everything, are always bumping into one another. When they do, some of the electrons of one atom can transfer to the other. This leaves the materials made up of the atoms with either too many or too few electrons. The object with too many electrons continues to collect negative charge until it can't hold onto it anymore, causing a static shock.

Blizzard In Madison, Wisconsin | Wisconsin Watch/GettyImages

Why the Cold Makes It Worse

So, what does cold weather have to do with static charge? Well, it's not necessarily the temperature affecting the electrons, but the humidity levels. The colder the air, the less humidity exists in that air. Water conducts electricity, meaning the electrons can flow freely in humid air, but in less humid air, they get stuck. Movement is limited in dry air, and the electrons can start to clump together.

Even inside a heated space, the winter air is still incredibly dry. The electrons are "static," or unmoving, and keep accumulating on the surface of objects until they suddenly release the charge all at once. That's why it's called static electricity, and why the temperature of the air isn't as important as the humidity in the air.

Science RB01 09/26/04 OntaRIO Science Centre 35th anniversary today and one of its original exhibits | Ron Bull/GettyImages

How to Prevent or Lessen Shocks in the Cold

Most shocks given by static electricity are mildly inconvenient, but it can be frustrating to deal with them all winter long. And there are certain cases where it can be dangerous, like near flammable gases. The Hindenburg Disaster is believed to have been caused by just such a spark. So, it's good to know how to prevent too much static charge.

A few tips to spread out the electrons and neutralize the charge are to get a humidifier and wear organic materials whenever possible. The humidifier will add water to the air, allowing the electrons to move freely, and clothes made of natural fibers like cotton are better at balancing positive and negative charges. You can also keep a small metal object with you, like a key or a coin, to release static charge more often, thereby lessening the power of the shock.

Read More: