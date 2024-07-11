The Best Early Prime Day Deals to Shop Before They Sell Out
By Sahas Mehra
July is a serious month for sales. One of the biggest is Amazon’s Prime Day, a 48-hour deals event that’s like a mid-year dress rehearsal for Black Friday. During it, you can expect to find countless top-rated products at their lowest-ever prices. You could even get all your back-to-school shopping done in one fell swoop.
But we get it—this mega-sale is on consecutive weekdays, and you probably don’t want to spend hours doing price comparisons after a long day at work. Not only that, but with so many people landing on the website during these two days, the item that caught your eye might be gone before you know it.
It pays to plan ahead, and right now, you can do that and save extra along the way. Even though Prime Day doesn’t officially kick off until next week, there are already tons of great deals on the site, and we expect more markdowns to appear as the event draws closer. Below is everything you need to know about Prime Day 2024, from how to spot fake reviews to the best early deals we’ve seen so far on the site.
What Is Amazon Prime Day?
Prime Day is an annual sales event hosted by Amazon exclusively for Prime members every summer. The retailer launched the first-ever Prime Day in 2015, on the eve of its 20th anniversary. Held on July 15 that year, the promotion was a resounding success, with customers buying more products than they had during Amazon’s 2014 Black Friday event and around 24,000 Instant Pot pressure cookers sold.
When Is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
This year, Prime Day begins on July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT (3:01 a.m. EST) and lasts through July 17. Before 2020, there was only one Prime Day annually, usually held in July. However, the sale was pushed out to October that year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Amazon has experimented with new dates and sales periods ever since: In 2021, Prime Day happened in June; in 2022 and 2023, the event started in July, with the retailer adding another Prime Day-like sale (the Prime Big Deal Days event) that October. In March 2024, the first-ever Big Spring Sale took place, offering good bargains even to non-Prime members.
While these fall and spring markdowns can help you save on seasonal apparel, outdoor equipment, and select home products, Amazon’s summer Prime Day event tends to be much bigger and with more impressive price drops, perhaps because it’s the retailer’s signature sale.
How to Save More During Prime Day
While this shopping period lasts 48 hours, some Prime Day deals end within hours as the products sell like hotcakes. One way to avoid missing out on deals is to add products to Amazon Lists either via the retailer’s app or through its website; once you have, the retailer will automatically sort them into a separate tab. By join a product’s waitlist, any canceled purchase or discarded cart item will bring the product back to the inventory, so you’ll get an alert. You can even set deal alerts via Alexa, and tell Alexa to remind you when a particular discount on a product drops.
Using browser extensions like Keepa or CamelCamelCamel, you can track and monitor a product’s overall pricing history too, which can be another great way to shop smarter. If you’re wary of fake reviews, tools like Review Meta and The Review Index can help you detect them and know you’re getting your money’s worth.
But before doing any of that, you don’t want to forget the most essential step of all: signing up for Amazon Prime. Because the sale is exclusive to members, you’ll need to sign up for at least a 30-day free trial to take advantage of these offers. The good news is you can cancel after the sale wraps—or if you hold onto it, that $15 monthly bill gives you access to Prime Video, two-day shipping, and other benefits. And if you’re a student between the ages of 18 and 24, you could be eligible for a free six-month trial exclusive to new members (it auto-renews for $7.49 per month after that).
The Best Early Prime Day Deals To Shop Now
Under $25
Amazon Music Unlimited for free for 5 months (Save $40)
Amazon Audible for free for 3 months (Save $30)
Kasa Smart Light Bulb (K110) for $7 (Save up to $10)
Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Pillow for $12 (Save $12)
Amazon Basics Slim Non Velvet Clothes Hangers (Pack of 30) for $15 (Save $2)
Brita Metro Water Filter Pitcher with SmartLight Filter Change Indicator for $16 (Save $10)
Echo Glow Multicolor Smart Lamp for $17 (Save $13)
Amazon Echo Pop for $18 (Save $22)
The Lord of the Rings Illustrated Hardcover Book (Tolkien Illustrated Editions) with the on-page coupon for $24 (Save $66)
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device for $25 (Save $25)
Aquacare Handheld High-Pressure 8-mode Showerhead with the on-page coupon for $25 (Save $45)
Wakeman Pop Up Pod Privacy Shower Tent for $25 (Save $5)
Under $50
Roku Express 4K+ for $29 (Save $11)
Thermacell Mosquito Repellent E-Series Rechargeable Repeller for $30 (Save $10)
Sonic Frontiers (PlayStation 5) for $30 (Save $30)
Govee Smart Light Bulbs 800 Lumens, Pack of 4 with the on-page coupon for $30 (Save $5)
Crest 3D Whitestrips Teeth Whitening Strip Kit, 44 Strips (22 Count Pack) for $30 (Save $16)
Homecraft 3-Quart Iced Coffee and Tea Maker for $30 (Save $20)
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $35 (Save $25)
Amazon Echo Spot Smart Clock with Alexa for $45 (Save $35)
Ninja Fit Compact Personal Blender with 700-Watt base, Two Cups and Spout Lids for $45 (Save $25)
Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen, 2023 release) for $50 (Save $40)
Under $100
Amazon Echo (4th Gen) for $55 (Save $45)
Coleman Triton 2-Burner Propane Camping Stove for $60 (Save $30)
JBL Tune Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds for $60 (Save $40)
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker for $60 (Save $40)
LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet Mask for $60 (Save $20)
Waterpik ION Professional Cordless Water Flosser for $65 (Save $35)
23AndMe DNA Testing Kit with Personalized Reports for $69 (Save $50)
Nintendo Joycon (L/R) in Neon Red/Neon Blue for $70 (Save $10)
Traveler’s Choice Pagosa Hardshell Luggage for $73 (Save $37)
Apple AirTag Bluetooth Tracker (4-Pack) for $75 (Save $24)
Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen, 2023 release) for $85 (Save $65)
Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus Tablet and made-for-Amazon Charging Dock for $85 (Save $85)
Bose SoundLink Flex Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $99 (Save $50)
Amazon Fire TV Cube for $100 (Save $40)
Under $250
Shark HP102PET Clean Sense Air Purifier for $120 (Save $120)
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds for $129 (Save $40)
HP Envy Inspire 7255e Wireless Color Thermal Inkjet Printer for $130 (Save $70)
Beats Studio Buds + True Wireless Noise Canceling Earphones with Built-In Microphones for $130 (Save $40)
COSORI Smart 12-in-1 Air Fryer for $130 (Save $30)
DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Power Tool Combo Kit with 2 Batteries and Charger (DCK240C2) for $139 (Save $100)
All-new Ring Battery Doorbell Pro (2024 release) for $150 (Save $80)
Brother MFC-J4335DW INKvestment Tank All-in-One Printer for $150 (Save $30)
eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX for $150 (Save $100)
LEVOIT Vital 200S-P Air Purifier for $152 (Save $38)
ASUS TUF Gaming 27-inches 1080p Full HD Gaming Monitor for $159 (Save $40)
iRobot Roomba Vac Essential Robot Vacuum (Q011) for $160 (Save $90)
Amazon eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi router for $160 (Save $90)
Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet for $160 (Save $120)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds for $169 (Save $80)
Bose Quiet Comfort Earbuds II for $170 (Save $109)
Samsonite Omni 2 Expandable Hardside Luggage, 2-Piece Set for $220 (Save $190)
Shark EX201 Carpet Xpert Vacuum Cleaner for $230 (Save $70)
Amazon Kindle Scribe (16GB) for $235 (Save $105)
Jackery Explorer 300 Plus Portable Power Station for $236 (Save $64)
Under $500
COMFEE Countertop Portable Dishwasher with Built-In 6L Water Tank for $296 (Save $74)
Breville the Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro (BOV900BSS) for $300 (Save $100)
Tineco Floor One S5 Floor Smart Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner for $300 with coupon (Save $150)
Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD with Alexa Voice Remote for $300 (Save $150)
Shark AI Voice Control Robot Vacuum for $300 (Save $300)
iRobot Roomba Combo i3+ (3574) Robot Vacuum & Mop for $330 (Save $270)
GoPro Hero 12 Black Camera with Accessories Bundle for $349 (Save $101)
Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS + Cellular, 41mm) for $399 (Save $100)
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Overhead Earphones for $399 (Save $150)
Google Pixel 7 Pro starting from $414 (Save $485)
Toshiba 75-inch Class C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote for $450 (Save $200)
XFX Speedster Graphics Card (16GB) for $500 (Save $40)
Under $1000
Roborock Q8 Max+ Robot Vacuum and Mop with 5500pa suction for $520 (Save $300)
LG LT1430CNR 14000 BTU Through the Wall Air Conditioner for $581 (Save $209)
Greenworks 80V 25-inch Self-Propelled Dual Blade Lawn Mower for $640 (Save $160)
Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop (512 GB) with Intel Core i5-13420H processor for $659 (Save $141)
Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K UHD with Dolby Vision for $700 (Save $350)
Breville Barista Touch Espresso Machine for $800 (Save $200)
ECOVACS Deebot X2 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop for $950 (Save $550)
Other Major Sales to Shop Now
Amazon sold more than 375 million products globally during its summer Prime Day sale in 2023; this year’s event is expected to exceed those numbers. To compete with the world’s biggest retailer, Target and Walmart have entered the fray and launched their own deals and promotions.
Now through Saturday, July 13, Target Circle members can scoop up all kinds of discounts on toys and tech gadgets at Target. During Target Circle Week, you can get up to 30 percent off select clothes, kids’ uniforms, and backpacks, along with discounts up to 40 percent on certain kitchen and floor care items. As part of this event, Target is also running a Deal of the Day offer, which is worth watching. You can also expect huge savings on gift cards, irons and steamers, and even the Meta Quest 3 VR Headset in the coming days.
Meanwhile, Walmart began its own mid-year sale—Walmart July Deals—on Monday, July 8, with competing offers on home goods, tech, back-to-school supplies, and more. Walmart’s event lasts until Thursday, July 11, at 11:59 p.m. EST. While Target Circle Week is open exclusively to Target Circle members, Walmart’s deals are available to everyone (they’re open five hours sooner for Walmart+ members). We suggest bookmarking these page links as deals land, but regardless of where you shop, you stand to save tons of money in the weeks ahead.
