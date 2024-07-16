The Best Deals to Shop During Amazon Prime Day
For bargain hunters, Amazon Prime Day is one of the big highlights of the summer. During this much-anticipated 48-hour event, which kicked off bright and early this morning, thousands of top-rated products across the site went on sale. Some, like the Amazon Echo Spot (2024 release), even dropped to their all-time lowest prices, making this as good an opportunity as any to pick up certain essentials (including back-to-school supplies).
But Prime Day has also been happening annually for years now. At this point, you probably know that some of the so-called “discounts” aren’t always what they’re cracked up to be, especially if you’re using browser extensions like Keepa to monitor an item’s overall pricing history. Beyond the stress of distinguishing a fake markdown from the real deal, it can also be overwhelming just sifting through all those product listing pages.
To help, we put together this roundup of the best Prime Day discounts across the most popular shopping categories, like kitchen tools and Amazon devices. Because of how dynamic the pricing tends to be throughout this sale (plus how often things sell out), we’ll be updating this post continuously throughout the day, so be sure to check back so you don’t miss anything new that might come up along the way.
Amazon Devices
Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) Kids for $28 (Save $32)
All-new Amazon Echo Spot (2024 release) for $45 (Save $35)
Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet for $75 (Save $65)
Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet (2023) for $110 (Save $80)
Amazon Echo Studio Smart Speaker for $170 (Save $30)
Amazon Kindle Scribe (16 GB) for $235 (Save $105)
Apple Products
Apple Pencil (2nd generation) for $79 (Save $50)
Apple AirTag 4-pack for $89 (Save $10)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds with USB-C Charging for $169 (Save $80)
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 44mm] Smartwatch with Starlight Aluminum Case for $200 (Save $79)
Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M3 chip from $849 with the on-page coupon (Save $150)
Health and Beauty
Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector Repairing Hair Treatment for $22 (Save $8)
FrSara Neck Fan for $24 (Save $6)
Crest 3D Whitestrips, Professional Effects, Teeth Whitening Strip Kit, 44 Strips (22 Count Pack) for $30 (Save $15)
RENPHO Eyeris 1 Eye Massager for $50 with the on-page coupon (Save $20)
Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser For Teeth for $50 (Save $30)
Fitbit Charge 6 Fitness Tracker with 6-Months Premium Membership Included for $100 (Save $60)
SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 6 40mm Bluetooth Smartwatch for $160 (Save $140)
Robot Vacuums and Mops
AlfaBot Cordless Electric Mop for $53 (Save $17)
Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $88 (Save $111)
ILIFE V5s Plus Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo for $110 (Save $70)
Shark AV2501S AI Ultra Robot Vacuum for $250 (Save $300)
iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO (3554) Robot Vacuum for $300 (Save $250)
eufy X10 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop for $600 (Save $200)
ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S Robot Vacuum and Mop for $700 (Save $300)
Narwal Freo X Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo for $950 (Save $330)
Home and Outdoor Essentials
Wetcat Turkish Beach Towel from $20 (Save $12)
VISTOP Non-Slip Splash Pad for Kids and Dogs for $22 with the on-page coupon (Save $18)
Coop Home Goods Original Adjustable Queen-Size Bed Pillow for $60 (Save $15)
NOCO Boost Plus GB40 1000A UltraSafe Car Battery Jump Starter for $80 (Save $20)
Coleman Dark Room Sundome Camping Tent for $80 (Save $29)
AIPER Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner for $130 with the on-page coupon (Save $20)
Neakasa M1 Open-Top Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box for $400 (Save $200)
Kitchen Tools and Appliances
Mueller Pro-Series 10-in-1, 8 Blade Vegetable Chopper for $25 (Save $5)
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker for $60 (Save $40)
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker for $65 (Save $35)
Presto 01755 16-Quart Aluminum Canner Pressure Cooker for $103 (Save $33)
Ninja SF301 Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer, 6-Quart Capacity for $127 (Save $73)
Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi for $129 (Save $70)
Earbuds, Headphones, and Electronics
Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $29 (Save $21)
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones Bluetooth On-Ear Headset with Microphone for $38 (Save $22)
JBL Go 3: Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $40 (Save $10)
JBL Tune 230NC TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $45 (Save $55)
Marshall Emberton II Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $120 (Save $50)
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones with Spatial Audio and Mic for $349 (Save $80)
DJI Mini 4K Drone with 4K UHD Camera for $239 (Save $60)
