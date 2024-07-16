The Best Deals to Shop During Amazon Prime Day

Mental Floss

This 48-hour Amazon sale just got underway and lasts through tomorrow, July 17.

By Smart Shopping Team

Grab everyday essentials for a fraction of the usual cost.
Grab everyday essentials for a fraction of the usual cost.
For bargain hunters, Amazon Prime Day is one of the big highlights of the summer. During this much-anticipated 48-hour event, which kicked off bright and early this morning, thousands of top-rated products across the site went on sale. Some, like the Amazon Echo Spot (2024 release), even dropped to their all-time lowest prices, making this as good an opportunity as any to pick up certain essentials (including back-to-school supplies). 

But Prime Day has also been happening annually for years now. At this point, you probably know that some of the so-called “discounts” aren’t always what they’re cracked up to be, especially if you’re using browser extensions like Keepa to monitor an item’s overall pricing history. Beyond the stress of distinguishing a fake markdown from the real deal, it can also be overwhelming just sifting through all those product listing pages. 

To help, we put together this roundup of the best Prime Day discounts across the most popular shopping categories, like kitchen tools and Amazon devices. Because of how dynamic the pricing tends to be throughout this sale (plus how often things sell out), we’ll be updating this post continuously throughout the day, so be sure to check back so you don’t miss anything new that might come up along the way.

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals to Shop Now

Amazon Devices

The best Prime Day deals on Amazon devices: Echo Dot (5th Gen. 2022 release) Kids is pictured.
Kids can listen along to their favorite stories, listen to music, and more with this popular Echo Dot for Kids. / Amazon ; Mykhailo Polenok, 500px Collection, Getty Images (background)

Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) Kids for $28 (Save $32)

All-new Amazon Echo Spot (2024 release) for $45 (Save $35)

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet for $75 (Save $65)

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet (2023) for $110 (Save $80)

Amazon Echo Studio Smart Speaker for $170 (Save $30)

Amazon Kindle Scribe (16 GB) for $235 (Save $105)

Apple Products

Best Prime Day deals on Apple products: Apple Airpods Pro (2nd Gen.) wireless earbuds pictured.
Lost a pair? You can save some cash by grabbing these AirPods Pro earbuds during Prime Day. / Apple ; Mykhailo Polenok, 500px Collection, Getty Images (background)

Apple Pencil (2nd generation) for $79 (Save $50)

Apple AirTag 4-pack for $89 (Save $10)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds with USB-C Charging for $169 (Save $80)

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 44mm] Smartwatch with Starlight Aluminum Case for $200 (Save $79)

Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M3 chip from $849 with the on-page coupon (Save $150)

Health and Beauty

Best Amazon Prime Day health and beauty deals: FrSara Neck Fan
Whether it's for your beauty regimen or a hot summer day, these portable neck fans definitely come in handy. / FrSara / Mykhailo Polenok, 500px Collection, Getty Images (background)

Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector Repairing Hair Treatment for $22 (Save $8)

FrSara Neck Fan for $24 (Save $6)

Crest 3D Whitestrips, Professional Effects, Teeth Whitening Strip Kit, 44 Strips (22 Count Pack) for $30 (Save $15)

RENPHO Eyeris 1 Eye Massager for $50 with the on-page coupon (Save $20)

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser For Teeth for $50 (Save $30)

Fitbit Charge 6 Fitness Tracker with 6-Months Premium Membership Included for $100 (Save $60)

SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 6 40mm Bluetooth Smartwatch for $160 (Save $140)

Robot Vacuums and Mops

Best Prime Day deals on robot vacuums and mops: Lefant robot vacuum and mop combo
This $88 Lefant robot vacuum is one of the best steals of the sale. / Lefant / Mykhailo Polenok, 500px Collection, Getty Images (background)

AlfaBot Cordless Electric Mop for $53 (Save $17)

Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $88 (Save $111)

ILIFE V5s Plus Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo for $110 (Save $70)

Shark AV2501S AI Ultra Robot Vacuum for $250 (Save $300)

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO (3554) Robot Vacuum for $300 (Save $250)

eufy X10 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop for $600 (Save $200)

ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S Robot Vacuum and Mop for $700 (Save $300)

Narwal Freo X Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo for $950 (Save $330)

Home and Outdoor Essentials

Best Prime Day home deals: AIPER cordless robotic pool cleaner
No need to stress out about cleaning the pool—this robotic cleaner can handle the grunt work. / Aiper / Mykhailo Polenok, 500px Collection, Getty Images (background)

Wetcat Turkish Beach Towel from $20 (Save $12)

VISTOP Non-Slip Splash Pad for Kids and Dogs for $22 with the on-page coupon (Save $18)

Coop Home Goods Original Adjustable Queen-Size Bed Pillow for $60 (Save $15)

NOCO Boost Plus GB40 1000A UltraSafe Car Battery Jump Starter for $80 (Save $20)

Coleman Dark Room Sundome Camping Tent for $80 (Save $29)

AIPER Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner for $130 with the on-page coupon (Save $20)

Neakasa M1 Open-Top Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box for $400 (Save $200)

Kitchen Tools and Appliances

Best Prime Day kitchen deals: Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve Coffee Maker
A must-have for any dorm checklist. / Keurig; Mykhailo Polenok, 500px Collection, Getty Images (background)

Mueller Pro-Series 10-in-1, 8 Blade Vegetable Chopper for $25 (Save $5)

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker for $60 (Save $40)

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker for $65 (Save $35)

Presto 01755 16-Quart Aluminum Canner Pressure Cooker for $103 (Save $33)

Ninja SF301 Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer, 6-Quart Capacity for $127 (Save $73)

Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi for $129 (Save $70)

Earbuds, Headphones, and Electronics

The best Prime Day deals on headphones: Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
If all you need if a reliable pair of on-ear headphones, this offer from Sony really can't be beat. / Sony / Mykhailo Polenok, 500px Collection, Getty Images (background)

Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $29 (Save $21)

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones Bluetooth On-Ear Headset with Microphone for $38 (Save $22)

JBL Go 3: Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $40 (Save $10)

JBL Tune 230NC TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $45 (Save $55)

Marshall Emberton II Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $120 (Save $50)

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones with Spatial Audio and Mic for $349 (Save $80)

DJI Mini 4K Drone with 4K UHD Camera for $239 (Save $60)

