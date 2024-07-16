Mental Floss

The Best Prime Day Deals on Laptops, Backpacks, and Other Back-to-School Supplies

Score top-rated backpacks, lunch boxes, notebooks, and other school essentials for less.

By Sahas Mehra

You can cross one more task off your summer to-do list and save in the process. / Bentgo, JanSport / Mykhailo Polenok, 500px Collection, Getty Images (background)
This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Vacation season might be in full swing, but for some families, the start of a new school year is right around the corner. Want to skip the last-minute rush come late August? You can get everything the kids need to be ready for the upcoming term right now during Amazon Prime Day.

Whether it’s a lunch box, simple stationery items, or affordable tech, all kinds of products are marked down during this 48-hour event, which lasts until Wednesday, July 17. And though many shopping experts consider late July to August the best time to buy back-to-school supplies, we think the deals down below are too good to pass up.

  1. The Best Deals on Back-To-School Supplies to Shop for Prime Day
  2. Backpacks
  3. Lunch Boxes, Food Storage, and Water Bottles
  4. Laptops, Tablets, and Printers
  5. Pens, Pencils, and Other Stationery
  6. Smart Devices, Software, and Other Essentials

The Best Deals on Back-To-School Supplies to Shop for Prime Day

Backpacks

Best Prime Day deals on back to school supplies: JanSport Laptop Backpack
This simple yet trendy backpack is on sale for under $40 for Prime Day. / JanSport; Mykhailo Polenok, 500px Collection, Getty Images

MATEIN 15.6-Inch Travel Laptop Backpack for $17 (Save $13)

Puma Kids Evercat Backpack and Lunch Kit Combo for $24 (Save $4)

Adidas Creator 2 Backpack from $27 (Save $18)

JanSport Laptop Backpack for $39 (Save $16)

Under Armour Unisex Hustle 5.0 Backpack for $41 (Save $14)

Adidas Unisex Prime 6 Two-Toned Backpack with Multiple Zippered Pockets for $44 (Save $26)

Herschel Supply Co. Herschel Classic XL Backpack for $45 (Save $20)

SwissGear 1900 Scansmart TSA 17-Inch Laptop Backpack for $72 (Save $18)

Lunch Boxes, Food Storage, and Water Bottles

Best Prime Day deals on back to school supplies: OmieBox Bento Box for Kids
You can fit a surprising amount of food in these compact bento boxes from OmieBox. / Bentgo / Mykhailo Polenok, 500px Collection, Getty Images (background)

Adidas 950 ml (28 oz) Refillable Water Bottle for $9 (Save $3)

Miss Big Bento Leakproof Lunch Box for $10 (Save $9)

Nalgene Sustain Tritan BPA-Free Water Bottle Made with Material Derived From 50 Percent Plastic Waste for $11 (Save $5)

Ello Emma 14-oz Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Kids Water Bottle with Straw and Built-in Carrying Handle for $13 (Save $4)

Ello Cooper Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Straw and Carry Handle for $14 (Save $6)

THERMOS Lunch Lugger Cooler for $16 (Save $9)

Hydro Cell Stainless Steel Water Bottle (24 oz) with Straw for $18 (Save $6)

Bentgo Kids Prints Leakproof Box for $20 (Save $10)

OmieBox Bento Box for Kids for $34 (Save $11)

Stasher Platinum Silicone Food Grade Reusable Storage Bags (Bundle 4-Pack Small) for $38 (Save $17)

Laptops, Tablets, and Printers

Best Prime Day deals on printers: Brother MFC-J1010DW Wireless Color Inkjet Printer
Brother printers have a great reputation for a reason. / Brother / Mykhailo Polenok, 500px Collection, Getty Images (background)

HP Deskjet 2855e Wireless all-in-one Color Inkjet Printer for $50 (Save $35)

Brother MFC-J1010DW Wireless Color Inkjet All-in-One Printer with Mobile Device and Duplex Printing for $70 (Save $30)

Acer Aspire 3 A315-24P-R7VH Slim Laptop: 15.6" Full HD IPS Display, AMD Ryzen 3, 7320U Quad-Core Processor for $300 (Save $22)

Lenovo Newest V15 Series Laptop, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, 15.6″ FHD Display with Low-Blue Light for $320 (Save $80)

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Student Laptop, Intel Dual Core Processor, 20GB RAM, 1TB SSD + 128GB eMMC, 15.6-Inch FHD Display, 1 Year Office 365, Windows 11 Home for $329 (Save $50)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE (128 GB, WiFi) for $313 (Save $137)

Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage for $799 (Save $200)

Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M3 chip, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage for $849 with the on-page coupon (Save $250)

Pens, Pencils, and Other Stationery

Best Prime Day deals on office supplies: Genuine Fred Desk Dumpster Pencil Holder with Flame Note Cards
For those times where you wish you could just toss it all in the dumpster and set it on fire. / Genuine Fred / Mykhailo Polenok, 500px Collection, Getty Images (background)

Pentel High-Polymer Erasers for $2 (Save $5)

BIC Break-Resistant Mechanical Pencils with Erasers, Pack of 4 for $4 (Save $12)

Genuine Fred Desk Dumpster Pencil Holder with Flame Note Cards for $8 (Save $5)

Oxford 2-Pocket Folders with Fasteners, 6 Pack for $9 (Save $2)

JPSOR Pack of 28 Multicolor Ballpoint Pens (6 Ink Colors each) for $9 (Save $4)

Pilot, G2 Premium Gel Roller Pens, Fine Point 0.7 mm, Assorted Colors, Pack of 8 for $10 (Save $5)

Sharpie Pack of 36 Highlighters in 6 Colors for $14 (Save $6)

Moleskine Classic Notebook, Soft Cover, Large for $16 (Save $4)

College-Ruled Spiral Notebook 4-Pack for $16 (Save $4)

Post-it Super Sticky Notes, 24 Pads for $17 (Save $2)

Oxford Composition Notebooks, College Ruled Paper, 100 Sheets, 12 Pack for $22 (Save $5)

Cardinal Economy 3-Ring, 2-Inch Binder, 4 Pack for $17 (Save $3)

Smart Devices, Software, and Other Essentials

Best Prime Day deals: Anker Prime Power Bank, 27,650mAh 3-Port 250W Portable Charger
This Anker power bank can keep MacBooks, iPhones, and other gadgets charged up ahead of every class. / Anker / Mykhailo Polenok, 500px Collection, Getty Images (background)

Orsen 8.5-inch LCD Doodle Board for Kids for $13 (Save $6)

Bitdefender Total Security for 5 Devices (1 year Subscription for PC/Mac) for $19 (Save $25)

McAfee Total Protection for 5 Devices, including Antivirus, Dark Web Monitoring, Secure VPN, and Password Manager for $23 (Save $7)

Amazon Basics Magnetic Dry Erase Whiteboard for $27 (Save $8)

Govee Color Changing Smart LED Lamp with Music Sync and Scene Changing Modes with the on-page coupon for $42 (Save $18)

Anker Prime Power Bank, 27,650mAh 3-Port 250W Portable Charger for $120 (Save $60)

