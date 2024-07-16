The Best Prime Day Deals on Laptops, Backpacks, and Other Back-to-School Supplies
By Sahas Mehra
Vacation season might be in full swing, but for some families, the start of a new school year is right around the corner. Want to skip the last-minute rush come late August? You can get everything the kids need to be ready for the upcoming term right now during Amazon Prime Day.
Whether it’s a lunch box, simple stationery items, or affordable tech, all kinds of products are marked down during this 48-hour event, which lasts until Wednesday, July 17. And though many shopping experts consider late July to August the best time to buy back-to-school supplies, we think the deals down below are too good to pass up.
The Best Deals on Back-To-School Supplies to Shop for Prime Day
Backpacks
MATEIN 15.6-Inch Travel Laptop Backpack for $17 (Save $13)
Puma Kids Evercat Backpack and Lunch Kit Combo for $24 (Save $4)
Adidas Creator 2 Backpack from $27 (Save $18)
JanSport Laptop Backpack for $39 (Save $16)
Under Armour Unisex Hustle 5.0 Backpack for $41 (Save $14)
Adidas Unisex Prime 6 Two-Toned Backpack with Multiple Zippered Pockets for $44 (Save $26)
Herschel Supply Co. Herschel Classic XL Backpack for $45 (Save $20)
SwissGear 1900 Scansmart TSA 17-Inch Laptop Backpack for $72 (Save $18)
Lunch Boxes, Food Storage, and Water Bottles
Adidas 950 ml (28 oz) Refillable Water Bottle for $9 (Save $3)
Miss Big Bento Leakproof Lunch Box for $10 (Save $9)
Nalgene Sustain Tritan BPA-Free Water Bottle Made with Material Derived From 50 Percent Plastic Waste for $11 (Save $5)
Ello Emma 14-oz Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Kids Water Bottle with Straw and Built-in Carrying Handle for $13 (Save $4)
Ello Cooper Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Straw and Carry Handle for $14 (Save $6)
THERMOS Lunch Lugger Cooler for $16 (Save $9)
Hydro Cell Stainless Steel Water Bottle (24 oz) with Straw for $18 (Save $6)
Bentgo Kids Prints Leakproof Box for $20 (Save $10)
OmieBox Bento Box for Kids for $34 (Save $11)
Stasher Platinum Silicone Food Grade Reusable Storage Bags (Bundle 4-Pack Small) for $38 (Save $17)
Laptops, Tablets, and Printers
HP Deskjet 2855e Wireless all-in-one Color Inkjet Printer for $50 (Save $35)
Brother MFC-J1010DW Wireless Color Inkjet All-in-One Printer with Mobile Device and Duplex Printing for $70 (Save $30)
Acer Aspire 3 A315-24P-R7VH Slim Laptop: 15.6" Full HD IPS Display, AMD Ryzen 3, 7320U Quad-Core Processor for $300 (Save $22)
Lenovo Newest V15 Series Laptop, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, 15.6″ FHD Display with Low-Blue Light for $320 (Save $80)
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Student Laptop, Intel Dual Core Processor, 20GB RAM, 1TB SSD + 128GB eMMC, 15.6-Inch FHD Display, 1 Year Office 365, Windows 11 Home for $329 (Save $50)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE (128 GB, WiFi) for $313 (Save $137)
Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage for $799 (Save $200)
Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M3 chip, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage for $849 with the on-page coupon (Save $250)
Pens, Pencils, and Other Stationery
Pentel High-Polymer Erasers for $2 (Save $5)
BIC Break-Resistant Mechanical Pencils with Erasers, Pack of 4 for $4 (Save $12)
Genuine Fred Desk Dumpster Pencil Holder with Flame Note Cards for $8 (Save $5)
Oxford 2-Pocket Folders with Fasteners, 6 Pack for $9 (Save $2)
JPSOR Pack of 28 Multicolor Ballpoint Pens (6 Ink Colors each) for $9 (Save $4)
Pilot, G2 Premium Gel Roller Pens, Fine Point 0.7 mm, Assorted Colors, Pack of 8 for $10 (Save $5)
Sharpie Pack of 36 Highlighters in 6 Colors for $14 (Save $6)
Moleskine Classic Notebook, Soft Cover, Large for $16 (Save $4)
College-Ruled Spiral Notebook 4-Pack for $16 (Save $4)
Post-it Super Sticky Notes, 24 Pads for $17 (Save $2)
Oxford Composition Notebooks, College Ruled Paper, 100 Sheets, 12 Pack for $22 (Save $5)
Cardinal Economy 3-Ring, 2-Inch Binder, 4 Pack for $17 (Save $3)
Smart Devices, Software, and Other Essentials
Orsen 8.5-inch LCD Doodle Board for Kids for $13 (Save $6)
Bitdefender Total Security for 5 Devices (1 year Subscription for PC/Mac) for $19 (Save $25)
McAfee Total Protection for 5 Devices, including Antivirus, Dark Web Monitoring, Secure VPN, and Password Manager for $23 (Save $7)
Amazon Basics Magnetic Dry Erase Whiteboard for $27 (Save $8)
Govee Color Changing Smart LED Lamp with Music Sync and Scene Changing Modes with the on-page coupon for $42 (Save $18)
Anker Prime Power Bank, 27,650mAh 3-Port 250W Portable Charger for $120 (Save $60)
Discover Even More Ways to Save Money: