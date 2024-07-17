The Best Prime Day Deals on Amazon Basics Products to Shop Now
By Sahas Mehra
Prime Day is still underway, and during this event—which ends later tonight—you can take advantage of some of the biggest shopping discounts of the year outside of Black Friday.
Knowing where to begin can be challenging with so many great discounts everywhere. You might be tempted to go big—especially if there’s a new tablet or a TV that’s finally gone on sale—but you may end up spending more money that way.
For some bargain shoppers, the key to getting more out of Prime Day is to stock up on everyday essentials like hangers, desktop fans, and dog bags. At their regular prices, these kinds of products can get pricey, too. But if you shop Amazon Basics, the retailer’s house label, you can get many of these staples at steep savings, with prices dropping even lower during Prime Day. Below are some of the best deals we’ve spotted during the sale.
The Best Prime Day Deals on Amazon Basics Products
Under $10
Lightweight Microfiber Pillowcase, Pack of 2 for $5 (Save $2)
Reusable Silicone Round Baking Cups, Pack of 12 for $5 (Save $2)
Razor, 5-Blades, Fits Amazon Basics and Venus Handles with 2 Cartridges and 1 Shower Hanger for $6 (Save $1)
Ruled Index Flash Cards, Assorted Neon Colored, 3x5 Inch, 300-Count for $6 (Save $2)
Stainless Steel Wire Whisk Set, 3 Pieces for $8 (Save $2)
Amazon Basics Aluminum USB-C to DisplayPort Cable, 3 Feet for $10 (Save $4)
Moldable Play Sand, 3 Pounds for $10 (Save $6)
Under $15
Color-Coded 12-Piece Kitchen Knives Set (6 Blades with 6 Knife Guards) for $11 (Save $4)
Rectangular 8-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector with 12-Foot Cord for $11 (Save $11)
Electric Can Opener for $13 (Save $4)
Low-Profile Wired USB Keyboard for $13 (Save $6)
Desk Fan, 11 Inches with 90-Degree Tilt Head and 3-Speed Settings for $13 (Save $3)
10-Day Teeth Whitening Strips Kit, 20 Count for $13 (Save $5)
Kids Non-Slip Clothes Hangers (Pack of 30) for $13 (Save $4)
Tension Curtain Rod starting from $14 (Save $4)
Dog Poop Leak Proof Bags 15 Count (Total of 900 Bags) for $14 (Save $3)
Portable Security Case Lock Box Safe starting from $15 (Save up to $7)
Under $30
Nespresso Original Line Coffee Pod with Storage Drawer Holder for $18 (Save $6)
9-Piece Premium Kitchen High-Carbon Stainless Steel Blades, Set of 9 with Pine Wood Knife Block for $27 (Save $9)
Stainless Steel 8-Quart Stock Pot with Lid for $28 (Save $10)
Round 7-Quart Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Dutch Oven for $30 (Save $17)
Cooling Dog Bed with Metal Frame for $30 (Save for $17)
Under $50
Enameled 4.3-Quart Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven for $32 (Save $14)
Ceramic Nonstick Bakeware Set, 5 Pieces for $32 (Save $14)
Micro SDXC Memory Card with Full-Size Adapter (512 GB) for $33 (Save $8)
Round Brushed Stainless Steel Trash Can with Soft-Close Foot Pedal (5.3-gallon capacity) for $34 (Save $15)
Steel Security Safe and Lock Box with Electronic Keypad for $42 (Save $8)
DisplayPort to HDMI Display Cable (Pack of 10) for $50 (Save $20)
Under $100
IPS 24-Inch Monitor, Powered with AOC Technology, FHD 1080P, HDMI, Display Port and VGA Input for $75 (Save $25)
Octagonal 8-Panel Plastic Pet Enclosure With Gate (64 x 64 x 34 Inches) for $74 (Save $25)
Portable 19-Inch Propane Gas Fire Pit with Carry Strap for $92 (Save $40)
