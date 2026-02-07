Every Time the New England Patriots Have Made the Super Bowl—And Their Wins

The New England Patriots will mark their 12th Super Bowl appearance in Super Bowl LX, extending their lead over the NFL when it comes to total appearances. Four teams have made it eight times: the Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, and San Francisco 49ers. But they still have a few more games to go to catch the Pats.

Do you remember any of these memorable games since the Patriots' first appearance in Super Bowl XX?

Super Bowl XX: Loss

The Patriots headed to New Orleans to face a dominant Chicago Bears team that beat them 46-10 in 1986. That game was most notable for the legendary Bears team than the Pats, with players like Walter Payton and Jim McMahon lining up for Chicago with coach Mike Ditka at the helm.

Super Bowl XXXI: Loss

More than a decade later, the Patriots returned to the Super Bowl in 1997 with a few familiar details compared to their first appearance. Like Super Bowl XX, the big game was played at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, and like that game, the Patriots lost. But the 35-21 defeat to the Green Bay Packers, luckily, wasn't as dominant a loss as their first appearance.

Super Bowl XXXVI: Win

Finally, an appearance in the Super Bowl—and at the Louisiana Superdome again—paid off with the Pats picking up their first Super Bowl win in 2002, defeating the St. Louis Rams with a game-winning field goal from kicker Adam Vinatieri with no time left on the clock.

Super Bowl XXXVIII: Win

Two years later, the Patriots were back to the Super Bowl and back to winning in 2004, this time beating the Carolina Panthers, 32-29. It was Tom Brady's second Super Bowl appearance, second Super Bowl win, and second Super Bowl MVP title of his career.

Super Bowl XXXIX: Win

The Patriots were back-to-back Super Bowl winners with this 2005 win in the host city of Jacksonville. The team won 24-21 against the Eagles with a field goal by Adam Vinatieri in the middle of the fourth quarter being the difference despite a late rally by the Eagles.

Super Bowl XLII: Loss

It took the Patriots a few years, but they returned to the Super Bowl in 2008 to face Eli Manning and the New York Giants. But after an undefeated season to that point, the Giants stunned the football world by beating New England. And one of the most memorable plays in Super Bowl history, the Helmet Catch, helped the Giants secure the win.

Super Bowl XLIX: Win

It took three seasons for the Patriots to get back to the Super Bowl and their winning ways, which they were able to do by beating the Seahawks, 28-24, in Arizona in 2015. That makes the 2026 game between the Patriots and Seahawks a rematch, although it may not be the same after more than a decade between the games and the retirement of quarterback Tom Brady.

Super Bowl LI: Win

The Super Bowl against the Atlanta Falcons in 2017 may be better known for the Falcons' collapse than the Patriots' win. New England grabbed another Super Bowl trophy with a 34-28 win, but Atlanta had a 28-3 lead in the third quarter before an epic comeback by the Patriots and an overtime touchdown to secure the win.

Super Bowl LII: Loss

A year later, the Pats were back to defend their title against the Philadelphia Eagles, but back-to-back wins weren't going to happen with the Eagles winning 41-33 in 2018. The Eagles' Nick Foles won the MVP for the game, with center Jason Kelce winning his only Super Bowl that year.

Super Bowl LIII: Win

The Patriots wouldn't be deterred, however, coming back for a third year in a row in 2019 to try and pick up another Super Bowl trophy with Tom Brady at the helm. But there weren't too many points on the board, with the Pats pulling off a 13-3 win, which still stands as the lowest-scoring game in Super Bowl history. It's also the last time the Pats were in the big game.

Make sure not to miss the Patriots take on the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX this weekend, taking place on Sunday, February 8 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

