Prove You’re the Ultimate Trivia Expert With Mental Floss’s Brain Brawl Game

Calling all trivia buffs! You’ve enjoyed Mental Floss magazine, read our books on words, books, and movies, and you’ve devoured our amazing facts through the site generator and annual calendar. But now, are you ready to put all that knowledge to the test? That’s right, Mental Floss is bringing back one of its best trivia games—and this one will pit you against other players for the ultimate tournament of facts.

Mental Floss Brain Brawl from Rizzoli Universe is a trivia game on steroids, with a fun twist where all players are involved with each pull of a card. The game includes 400 mind-bending questions spread across 200 cards and covering eight categories—Animals, Literature, History, TV and Movies, Music, Food, Language, and Knowledge.

Mental Floss Brain Brawl Is Back

Mental Floss Brain Brawl | Mental Floss/Rizzoli Universe

Each category also has one Brain Buster card with three super-difficult questions worth bonus points. It’s perfect for families, college students, or anyone who loves fun facts at any age.

It’s like your typical trivia night—but from anywhere, with anyone—but we can guess these questions are more unusual than ones you’d hear at your local pub. In typical Mental Floss fashion, Brain Brawl includes quirky, hard-to-believe facts and stories from moments in history, and it’s got something for every curious mind.

Mental Floss Brain Brawl will be released on March 10, 2026 for $24.95.

Mental Floss Brain Brawl | Rizzoli Universe

Can’t wait to play Brain Brawl? Be sure to brush up on your trivia knowledge by using Mental Floss’s Amazing Fact Generator and by purchasing the 2026 calendars. Both the Amazing Facts Generator Day-to-Day Calendar and the Word Nerd Day-to-Day Calendar are on sale now from Andrews McMeel Publishing.

Mental Floss exists to answer life’s big questions, uncover fascinating facts, and surface stories so compelling that readers can’t help but share them. We empower the curious by making knowledge feel surprising, delightful, and sometimes a little disturbed. From deep dives to fun explainers, Mental Floss reveals unexpected insights about life and the world.

When you read the site, you’ll learn amazing things such as common misconceptions about William Shakespeare, famous quotes that are widely misattributed, how Wednesday earned its nickname “Hump Day,” and odd Victorian Christmas traditions.

Think you’re the best when it comes to trivia? Keep up with Mental Floss to continue learning, and test your knowledge when Brain Brawl releases in March 2026.