Why Do Masters Caddies Wear White Jumpsuits?

Masters caddies have donned the same white jumpsuit and green hat attire for almost 80 years.

Established in 1934, the prestigious golf championship in Augusta, Georgia, values its deep-rooted traditions. While some changes have occurred, like awarding green jackets to champions starting in 1949 and inscribing winners’ names on the silver Masters Trophy since 1961, the caddie uniform colors have remained constant since The Masters’ early years.

While the policies for caddies have evolved over time, their uniform colors have stayed the same. But what’s the story behind the iconic white jumpsuits and green hats worn by Masters caddies?

Let's hit the fairway and aim to keep our understanding under par.

THE HISTORY OF CADDIES AT THE MASTERS

The Masters | Andrew Redington/GettyImages

Until the early 1980s, The Masters supplied caddies to every player invited to Augusta National Golf Club. These caddies were responsible for carrying bags, maintaining the course, measuring distances, cleaning equipment, and occasionally offering advice to golfers. At the time, it was standard practice for host clubs to provide caddies for major tournaments.

In 1983, The Masters allowed golfers to bring their own caddies, provided they wore the traditional white jumpsuit and green hat. But, we're getting ahead of ourselves. Let’s step onto the first tee and take a swing back to the inaugural Masters Invitational.

In the 1930s, caddies sported denim pants with green hats. Later, to make them more visible against the fairways, they were required to wear white jumpsuits. Although green hats were already standard, it wasn't until the 1940s (thanks to tournament co-founder Clifford Roberts) that all caddies wore the same uniform. This look, still seen today, was designed to make caddies easily recognizable on the course.

According to Golf Monthly, longtime Masters caddie Carl Jackson once remarked that the uniform made him feel professional and created a more polished appearance.

FORE THE LOVE OF TRADITION

The Masters | Andrew Redington/GettyImages

Beyond the iconic white jumpsuit and green hat, today’s caddie uniforms display a number on the left breast pocket and the Masters emblem on the right. These numbers are assigned according to the order players check in during Masters week.

The caddie accompanying the reigning Masters champion automatically has a "1" printed on their jumpsuit, regardless of when the player registers. The name of the player each caddie is assisting is also displayed on the back of their uniform.

These uniforms are nearly identical to those worn by the event’s garbage collectors, except their jumpsuits are yellow instead of white.

DRESSED TO THE (BACK) NINES

The Masters | Maddie Meyer/GettyImages

Although the purpose of the uniform was to set professional caddies apart, they’re not the only individuals at the event who wear white jumpsuits.

The golfers request similar jumpsuits for their partners, loved ones, and friends who caddie for them during the invitational. Even driving range attendants don the signature white jumpsuits and green hats while retrieving golf balls.

Caddies can also ask to keep their uniform and have it mailed to their residence following the tournament, though it's uncommon. Although the name and numbers on each suit change annually, the fundamental idea of making caddies stand out endures, maintaining the tournament’s clean, cohesive look and upholding its traditions.

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